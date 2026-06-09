A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Gulf of Mexico region on Sunday night, as per India's National Center for Seismology. The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 28 kilometres at 23:30 AM IST, the agency confirmed in a social media post.

6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Gulf of Mexico

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Gulf of Mexico region on Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

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In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 23:30 AM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 28 kilometres. https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2064049257007681565?s=20 "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 08/06/2026 23:30:28 IST, Lat: 22.796 N, Long: 85.218 W, Depth: 28 Km, Location: Gulf of Mexico," NCS said.

Understanding Earthquake Depths

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)