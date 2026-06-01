Several Indian workers were killed and others injured in a tragic road accident in Dubai after their minibus collided with a truck. The Indian Consulate is providing all possible assistance and support to the victims and their families.

Several Indian workers were killed in Dubai on Monday in a tragic accident as a minibus collided with a truck. The incident happened when the truck stopped in the middle of the road, according to Gulf News.

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Indian Consulate Responds

In a post on X, Consulate General of India in Dubai said its officials had visited the hospital, met the injured Indian nationals, and are coordinating with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," Consulate General of India in Dubai said.

Police Report on the Crash

Gulf News reported that Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the bus driver allegedly did not maintain attention or a safe distance and hit the truck from behind. "The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment," he said.

(ANI)