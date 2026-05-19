Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hanoi, holding talks with his counterpart Phan Van Giang to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, and military training, reinforcing the 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

Bilateral Defence Talks and Regional Security

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held extensive bilateral engagements in Hanoi, including bilateral talks with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phan Van Giang, meeting with top Vietnamese leadership, and announcements aimed at expanding strategic and technological cooperation between India and Vietnam, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Defence.

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As per the release, Singh and General Phan Van Giang reviewed the growing defence partnership between the two countries and discussed measures to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, military training and regional stability. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security developments and emphasised " the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.'

During the talks, both countries explored ways to expand collaboration in military training, defence manufacturing, maritime security, capacity building, United Nations peacekeeping operations, cyber security and high-level exchanges. They also agreed to strengthen the defence force cooperation through regular dialogues, joint exercises and exchange programmes. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' with Vietnam and reiterated New Delhi's support for Vietnam's defence modernisation and capacity enhancement efforts.

Expanding Technological and Educational Cooperation

General Phan Van Giang, in turn, appreciated India's continued support and highlighted the "long-standing friendship and growing strategic partnership" between the two nations. As part of the visit, the two defence ministers virtually inaugurated a 'Language Lab' at the Air Force Officers' College in Vietnam, established with Indian assistance. Singh also announced the setting up of an Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang.

In another significant development, India's Military College of Telecommunications Engineering and Vietnam's Telecommunications University exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology, marking what both sides described as "another important chapter" in the 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

Meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam

Following the defence talks, Singh met with the General Secretary and President of Vietnam, To Lam and conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Singh reiterated India's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors including defence and security, trade and investment, maritime cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders reaffirmed the "strong and enduring friendship" between India and Vietnam, rooted in shared civilisational links, mutual trust and common strategic interests, and expressed satisfaction over the continued growth of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. President To Lam recalled his recent visit to India and appreciated New Delhi's role as a key partner in Vietnam's development and strategic priorities. He also described defence cooperation as a "key pillar" of the 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.'

Tribute to Ho Chi Minh

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tribute to former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary. In a post on X, Singh said, "His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. He also laid foundation of strong India-Vietnam friendship which remains rooted in shared values and mutual respect."

According to the official press release, India and Vietnam share a strong bond rooted in mutual trust, shared values and close cooperation in defence, security and regional stability. (ANI)