A viral video from Paris shows a young man living in a seventh-floor apartment with no lift, requiring a 134-stair climb daily. The flat, costing around 600 euros (₹66,000), has sparked global reactions and highlighted rising urban rent pressures worldwide.

A video from Paris has gone viral on social media, highlighting the growing struggle of expensive urban rents across major cities worldwide. While people often joke about soaring rents in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the clip shows that the issue is not limited to India alone. The video features a young man sharing his unusual living situation, which has left viewers both shocked and amused.

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134 Steps To Reach A Seventh-Floor Apartment

The video features Sebastian Hedberg, who describes his home as “the smallest apartment in Paris”. To reach his flat, he has to climb 134 stairs every day, as the building does not have a lift. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and is rented for 600 euros, approximately ₹66,907 per month.

Despite the challenging climb, Sebastian says the experience is part of city life, although he admits that the space is extremely compact.

Tiny Space With A Stunning Balcony View

Inside the apartment, space is extremely limited. The flat reportedly accommodates only one person, with a small sleeping area, a compact shower and an extremely tight toilet space. In fact, the layout is so small that one has to step on the bed to access the balcony.

However, the balcony offers a breathtaking view of Parisian architecture and clear skies, which the tenant describes as the highlight of the apartment. He even remarks, “Paris is in our hands”, reflecting his appreciation for the view despite the cramped living conditions.

Social Media Reactions Go Viral

The video has garnered massive attention online, crossing nearly 7 million views. Social media users reacted with a mix of shock, humour and admiration.

One user commented, “I love that young people are still renting a garret in Paris.”

Another wrote, “The stairs are giving Emily in Paris vibes.”

Many others joked that the climb felt like a “fitness subscription”, while some said the balcony view alone made the rent worth it.

Overall, the video has sparked discussions on rising rent prices and extreme urban living conditions across global cities.