Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela, met with Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other officials to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss mutual cooperation, and enhance connectivity and tourism between the two nations.

Indian Envoy Dalela Meets Nepal Foreign Secretary to Discuss Ties

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 13 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela on Friday paid a courtesy call to Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. During the meeting at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary Rai congratulated the envoy for his appointment and wished him success in his tenure. The duo discussed India-Nepal relations, mutual cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Highlighting the meeting, Nepal's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, "Ambassador of India to Nepal H. E. Mr Sudhakar Dalela paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Mr Amrit Bahadur Rai at the Ministry today. Foreign Secretary Mr Rai congratulated Ambassador Dalela on his appointment and wished him a productive and successful tenure in Nepal."

"On the occasion, they exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-India relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples," it added.

Additionally, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela met with Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel, as well as Minister of Infrastructure Development, Sunil Lamsal. Reflecting on their meetings, the Indian Embassy in Nepal highlighted that they discussed the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Last Friday, Indian envoy Sudhakar Dalela presented his credentials to Nepal President Ramchandra Patel at the President's Office.