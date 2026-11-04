A viral CCTV video shows an Indian tourist allegedly stealing a tip box meant for hotel staff at a resort in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. The hotel owner shared the footage online to condemn the act and warn other local businesses. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and discussions about respecting hospitality workers.

A CCTV video of an Indian tourist allegedly stealing a tip box for hotel staff at a resort in Phu Quoc, Vietnam has gone viral on social media and the incident has been criticised.

The video, allegedly filmed on October 21, 2026, shows a guy walk up to the front desk of the hotel, grab a tip box and walk off. According to reports, the money stored within the box was meant to be given to hotel employees as a thank you for their services.

Later, the hotel owner expressed dissatisfaction about the purported robbery by posting the CCTV footage on social media. The owner claims that the money in the box was gathered as gratuities for the staff members who put in a lot of effort to assist customers.

The proprietor emphasized that employees who depend on tips as an extra source of income were also impacted by the occurrence, in addition to the financial loss.

The hotel’s owner reportedly urged other businesses in the resort area to be vigilant and take precautions following the tragedy. The video has since gone viral on social media, with users sympathising with the hotel staff who were to receive the tips and condemning the alleged behaviour.

Watch Viral Video

Warning Issued To Other Businesses in Phu Quoc

The incident has also sparked conversations about the importance of honouring hospitality workers and making sure that any cash left by customers for employees reaches the intended people.

The identity of the person in the video has not been confirmed independently. It's unclear if any action was taken or if a police complaint was made.