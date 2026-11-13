A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district shows a man riding a speeding motorcycle with a woman dangerously sitting on the fuel tank. The local police have taken cognisance of the footage and launched an investigation to identify the reckless rider.

A video of a man riding a speeding motorcycle with a woman sitting on its fuel tank has gone viral on social media raising questions over road safety in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The footage is believed to show the woman face to face with the rider, hugging him as he drives along the road. The couple can be seen maintaining this position while the motorcycle continues moving, with the rider appearing to increase its speed.

The incident has reportedly taken place on the Ram Van Gaman Marg near Basedi village, under the jurisdiction of the Sandipan Ghat police station.

Bystanders Record Risky Bike Ride

According to reports, people travelling on the road noticed the unusual scene and recorded it on their mobile phones. The video was subsequently uploaded to social media and raised awareness of the reckless manner in which the motorcycle was being operated.

The woman is not on the passenger seat she is sitting on the fuel tank of the bike and holding the rider. Such a position can affect the driver's control and balance, increasing the risk of an accident.

The stunt could have endangered not only the two people on the motorcycle but also other commuters using the road.

Kaushambi Police Take Cognisance of Viral Video

The video has come to the attention of the local police, who have initiated an investigation to identify the rider and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. DSP Chayal Shivank Singh said the police had taken cognisance of the footage and were working to identify the man seen riding the motorcycle. Officials are also trying to establish where he lives. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation, according to the reports.

The motorcycle's registration number is reportedly visible in the circulating footage, which could help authorities trace the vehicle.

Watch Viral Video

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Incident Sparks Road Safety Concerns

The video is being released at a time when police and transport authorities are conducting awareness campaigns during Traffic Month to encourage people to follow the rules of road safety.

The incident has once again thrown light on the dangers of performing stunts or distracting activities while riding two-wheelers.A momentary lapse in balance or control can have serious consequences, especially on roads shared with other vehicles.

The police investigation is ongoing and no further details have been confirmed officially about the people seen in the video.