Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared a heartwarming moment when his young son surprisingly joined him on stage during a public event in Tura. The adorable interaction won the hearts of the audience and social media users alike.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had an unexpected “colleague” join him during a public programme in Tura, his young son, who ended up stealing the show. After the event, Sangma posted the sweet photo to Instagram, playfully referring to his kid as a "colleague" who had accompanied him for a brief public function at his Tura home.

Sangma can be seen grinning in the footage while his son explores the stage. Then he carries the young child to the microphone while holding him in his arms. The throng applauds and claps as the child bids them farewell, obviously pleased by the surprise presence.

After Sangma sets him down, the youngster yells "mama" as he rushes off the stage, causing the audience to laugh once again.

Sangma joked in the caption that his small "colleague" had accompanied him to his Tura home for the public event.

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Social Media Reacts

Online comments to the adorable father-son interaction were loving. One commentor emphasized the relationship between dads and sons, characterizing it as one based on support, love, and trust. Another claimed that the occasion was made even more delightful by the child's endearing exit from the stage, especially his cries for his parents.

Others just raved about the young youngster, describing him as nice and cute. Sangma's little "colleague" seems to have had no issue taking center stage in a public show that was ostensibly intended to be about the chief minister.