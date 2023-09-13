WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

During a congressional hearing focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena, which was live-streamed online, Mexico City unveiled two purported 'alien corpses' retrieved from Cusco, Peru.

In an unprecedented incident, the Mexico Congress hosted an extraordinary event in the capital city, triggering discussions about the existence of extraterrestrial life. During a congressional hearing focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena, which was live-streamed online, Mexico City unveiled two purported 'alien corpses' retrieved from Cusco, Peru, as reported by The Independent.

These 'non-human' alien remains, believed to be 1,000-year-old fossilized remnants of extraterrestrial beings, were presented within windowed containers by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. Ryan Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot, was also present at the event.

Maussan, speaking under oath at the San Lazaro legislative palace, declared, "These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. They aren't beings recovered from a UFO crash but were found in diatom [algae] mines and subsequently fossilized."

The event featured several videos showcasing "UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena."

Maussan informed Congress that DNA samples from the two corpses underwent testing and were compared to other DNA samples, revealing that over 30 percent of the DNA was "unknown." X-rays of the corpses were also displayed, revealing the presence of "eggs" within one of the bodies, along with rare metal implants.

"The public has a right to know about non-human technology and non-human entities. We are talking about a topic that unites humanity, not separates us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this reality," stated Maussan, as reported by Metro.

Videos from the event quickly went viral, eliciting astonishment, fear, excitement, and curiosity among UFO enthusiasts.

It's worth noting that Maussan has previously been associated with claims of 'alien' discoveries that were later debunked.

In recent months, David Grusch, a former intelligence official turned whistleblower, alleged that the U.S. government possesses "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles. Grusch, who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a U.S. Department of Defense agency, claimed that the U.S. possesses non-human craft kept secret from the public.