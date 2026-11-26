A Malaysian man involved in a fatal drink-driving crash was made to kneel at his deceased girlfriend's wake by her grieving mother. The victim, Hu Zhi Yin, died after her boyfriend insisted on driving her home following a night out.

A Malaysian man was made to kneel in front of his deceased girlfriend’s altar at her funeral wake following a fatal alleged drink-driving crash in Kuala Lumpur that claimed her life on Friday, November 20.

The man, who was charged with driving under the influence and causing death, was seen kneeling before the altar of his girlfriend, as the victim’s grieving mother confronted him over the tragedy, which reportedly took place at around 3:50 AM after he allegedly insisted on driving her home following a night out.

The girl, who was identified as 25-year-old Hu Zhi Yin, tragically lost her life when the SUV her 20-year-old boyfriend was driving allegedly mounted a kerb and rolled seven times after speeding and swerving erratically on the road.

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‘I Won’t Forgive You’

The Malaysian man, who reportedly managed to escape with minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was reportedly seen wearing a neck brace. Two days after a tragic accident, the man attended his girlfriend’s wake on Sunday, November 22, accompanied by a plainclothes police officer.

The victim’s mother, who was devastated by the loss of her daughter, reportedly made the man kneel and kowtow before her altar several times, as part of a traditional gesture of remorse and apology, before firmly telling him that she would not forgive him simply because he had knelt.

“Do you see? She’s not moving. She is dead. What are you going to do now? Was it fun?” the victim’s mother told the man.

“Don’t think I’ll forgive you just because you’ve knelt. I won’t forgive you because I’ve lost a daughter. But this is something you must do,” she added.

25-year-old Hu Zhi Yin, who reportedly worked as a beautician, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries in the crash. Her family has since appealed to members of the public with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and assist police with their investigation.

At the time of her funeral, Hu Zhi Yin’s death sparked renewed calls for stricter action against drink-driving, with the crash drawing widespread attention across Malaysia.”

How Did Hu Zhi Yin Lose Her Life?

Hu Zhi Yin and her boyfriend, identified as a 20-year-old man, had been out at a bar earlier that night after he asked to join her girls’ night out and promised not to drive.

According to a report by Mothership, Hu’s sister stated that the gathering was initially planned as a girls’ night out. However, the boyfriend reportedly became upset after learning he was not invited and asked to join them. The victim told her partner he would not drive if he joined for drinks, and he agreed.

However, the promise reportedly did not hold, as the boyfriend later admitted at the bar that he had driven there, despite initially claiming that he had arrived in a private-hire vehicle. He then insisted on driving Hu home, even though she had planned to book a cab

The Malaysian man’s decision to drive his girlfriend home despite reportedly consuming alcohol ended in tragedy, as the SUV crashed after allegedly speeding and swerving erratically, claiming Hu Zhi Yin’s life. The woman died on the spot, while the man escaped with minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Currently, the 20-year-old man is under police investigation following the fatal crash, while Hu’s family has urged motorists who may have captured the incident on their dashcams to share the footage with authorities.

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