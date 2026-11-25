BCL President Saddam Hussain has condemned the recent ICT verdict against Sheikh Hasina as a farcical trial. Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government states that the former PM will only be allowed to return to the country via legal extradition.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Saddam Hussain on Wednesday slammed the verdict delivered by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, describing the proceedings as a "farcical trial by the kangaroo court" and alleging that they were unconstitutional and unlawful. Questioning the legal proceedings against the former Prime Minister, the BCL president said that the verdict was delivered in absentia without representation from Hasina. "There is a farcical trial by the kangaroo court, and it is totally unconstitutional and unlawful. It is against the international legal systems and justice systems, because the verdict was given in absentia. There was no counsel from the Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Hussain further said that Hasina was prepared to challenge the proceedings through legal and political means. "But she also said that she is ready to face it legally and politically, and she is ready to face the injustice and the gross human rights violation challenges and try to do her best for restoring human rights, democratic systems, and an independent judiciary," he added. Speaking on Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh by December 16, Hussain expressed support, claiming that people in the country were waiting to welcome her back. "Sheikh Hasina already declared that she wanted to go back to Bangladesh by 16 December, and the people of Bangladesh are waiting for her; they are ready to welcome her, because without the comeback of Sheikh Hasina, it is not possible to restore democracy, human rights, justice, and inclusive politics. So she has already declared the date and also taken necessary steps in diplomatic channels," Hussain said.

Hasina's proposed return has also drawn a strong response from Bangladesh's current administration. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir on Tuesday said the former Prime Minister would only be allowed to return as a prisoner through extradition, dismissing reports of her planned December 16 return from India. "The reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to return except through extradition. She is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs and under strict surveillance," Kobir was quoted as saying by Bangladesh Daily, The Business Standard. Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, had earlier said that the former Prime Minister had sought arrangements from the Dhaka administration to travel from Delhi to Dhaka aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines on December 16, coinciding with Bangladesh's Victory Day. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali said, according to Reuters.

Hasina, who served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister from 2009 to 2024, arrived in India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led agitation that escalated into a nationwide uprising against her government. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal subsequently sentenced her to death in absentia over charges of crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of protesters, allegations that Hasina has denied. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that the request is being examined in accordance with established processes. (ANI)