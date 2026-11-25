Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed Israeli claims that Tehran is developing chemical weapons, labeling the accusations as a confession of Israel's own conduct and an attempt to incite conflict involving the United States.

Tehran [Iran], November 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday hit back at Israel over allegations that Tehran is developing chemical weapons, accusing the Israeli government of possessing weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and attempting to draw the United States into another conflict with Iran.

In a post on X, Araghchi rejected the allegations and accused Israel of making claims that he said reflected its own conduct. "A regime armed to the teeth with WMDs is accusing Iran of pursuing chemical weapons. But as the entire world knows by now: with Israel, every accusation is a confession," Araghchi said.

In a separate statement issued along with the post, the Iranian Foreign Minister accused Israel of refusing to join international conventions prohibiting nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, while alleging that it was attempting to mislead Washington into another confrontation with Tehran. "The Israeli regime has refused to join any convention banning nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons. It possesses hundreds of nuclear warheads, has attacked seven countries in the region, and occupied territories in three. Over the past year alone, it has dragged the U.S. into two failed wars against Iran," the statement read.

Araghchi also defended Iran's position, pointing to its membership of international non-proliferation and chemical weapons organisations and its history as a victim of chemical weapons. "Now, this warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran—an NPT signatory, an OPCW member state, and itself a victim of chemical weapons supplied by West Germany to Saddam Hussein’s regime—of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories," the statement added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further alleged that the accusations were aimed at persuading the United States to engage in another war against Iran, while potentially endangering Iranian civilians. "The objective is audacious: to deceive the U.S. into fighting yet another war on its behalf, while putting Iranian patients in the crosshairs," Araghchi said in the statement.

His remarks came after Israel's caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz alleged that Iran was developing chemical weapons, according to Israeli media reports. Speaking to reporters, Katz said that Iran "is in the process of developing chemical weapons". However, he did not disclose the alleged programme's progress or where the development was taking place.

Katz also claimed that although Iran had not reactivated its nuclear programme following the June 2025 Israeli-US strikes on its key sites, "there are signs it is trying to." He further argued that Israel should consider pre-emptive military action if it identifies an Iranian threat, saying, "If we recognise that the Iranians intend to attack Israel, can't we tell the army to attack earlier and thwart the threat? If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States and Gulf countries earlier this month, alleging that Iran was considering using chemical weapons against them. The report also claimed that Israel had been aware of Iran's alleged chemical weapons development for more than a decade.

Araghchi's latest remarks also follow his criticism of the United States over its approach towards the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). In an earlier post on X, the Iranian Foreign Minister accused Washington of undermining the global chemical weapons watchdog and warned that its actions could affect the organisation's functioning.

"The U.S. is so concerned about chemical arms that it’s crippling the world’s chemical weapons watchdog. OPCW may be forced to suspend work and scale back vital programs. By obstructing its mandate, the U.S. is deliberately putting global peace and security at risk. Shameful," Araghchi said.

The exchange comes amid renewed allegations and counter-allegations between Tehran and Tel Aviv over chemical and nuclear weapons, with Araghchi rejecting Israel's claims and accusing it of attempting to draw Washington into another confrontation with Iran. (ANI)