A visitor has shared a video of Scenic World's steep railway ride in Australia's Blue Mountains, featuring Dinosaur Valley, life-sized dinosaur displays, rainforest views and scenic cableways. The experience has drawn attention online.

A unique railway experience in Australia's Blue Mountains is drawing attention online, with a visitor sharing a video of the steep train ride, scenic cableways and life-sized dinosaurs at Scenic World. Located in Katoomba, New South Wales, the attraction offers visitors the opportunity to ride the world's steepest passenger railway, which descends at an incline of 52 degrees into a rainforest valley. The experience also includes Dinosaur Valley, where visitors can explore life-sized dinosaur displays while enjoying the natural beauty of the Blue Mountains.

With its combination of adventure rides, rainforest views and family-friendly attractions, Scenic World offers an exciting outing for families and adventure enthusiasts.

Scenic Railway: A 52-Degree Incline Adventure

One of the main attractions at Scenic World is the Scenic Railway, recognised as the world's steepest passenger railway. The train travels down a 52-degree incline, offering visitors an adventurous ride through the Blue Mountains rainforest.

The railway was originally used for mining operations but has since been transformed into a tourist attraction. Visitors can experience the steep descent while taking in views of the surrounding rainforest and mountain landscape.

Dinosaur Valley Features Life-Sized Dinosaurs

The railway takes visitors into the valley, where Dinosaur Valley offers an immersive experience featuring life-sized dinosaur displays. The attraction showcases dinosaurs from different regions, including American, African and Australian species.

Information boards and audio guides provide details about the dinosaurs, making the experience engaging for children and families. The visitor described the attraction as a fun experience for children, with large dinosaur displays spread throughout the valley.

Cableway And Skyway Offer Scenic Views

Scenic World also features two other major attractions, the Scenic Cableway and Scenic Skyway.

The Scenic Cableway takes visitors through the Blue Mountains rainforest and connects them to the valley and other areas of the attraction. It also provides access to the food court, where visitors can find various food options, including halal chicken and other halal-friendly choices, according to the visitor.

The Scenic Skyway offers elevated views of the Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls, Jamison Valley and the surrounding Blue Mountains. The visitor recalled taking the ride on a rainy day and described the experience as feeling like travelling through the clouds, with the mist seemingly within reach.

Visitor Shares Scenic World Experience Online

Sharing the experience on social media, the visitor described Scenic World as a must-visit attraction for those planning a day trip to the Blue Mountains from Sydney. The video features the railway ride, Dinosaur Valley, cableway and skyway experiences.

The visitor also recommended booking tickets online and mentioned that children under three years of age can enter for free. Travellers are advised to check the official Scenic World website for the latest ticket prices, inclusions and entry conditions before planning their visit.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received positive reactions from social media users, with several people sharing their memories and appreciation for the attraction.

One user commented: "Wow incredible experience."

A second user wrote: "Took this coaster back in childhood. Still the most fun."

A third user commented: "Loved this place. And that rainy weather was a Cherry on top. Adventure filled with fun and dinos."