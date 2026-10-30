External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participates in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Atlanta, focusing on global economic stability, security, and supply chain resilience ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by the United States.

G20 Foreign Ministers Convene in Atlanta

Atlanta [US], October 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with his counterparts from various nations at the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia, under the US presidency. Sharing glimpses from his interactions in a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "With colleagues at @g20org #Atlanta." With colleagues at @g20org #Atlanta https://t.co/C38ICsImmT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2026

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor landed in Atlanta with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting as well as the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Announcing the arrival, Gor wrote in a post on X, "Just landed in Atlanta with @SecRubio! Productive G20 meetings ahead, especially a QUAD Ministerial with our partners Japan, India and Australia! This will be the 3rd meeting of the year, after New Delhi and Manila."

Summit Objectives and Global Agenda

Rubio will be hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for October 30-31, the US Department of State said in an official statement. During the two-day summit, Secretary Rubio will convene foreign ministers representing the world’s leading economies to advance practical cooperation on key shared economic and security challenges, the State Department noted.

The United States Department of State said that throughout the ministerial, Washington will work closely with G20 partners to address pressing geopolitical crises that continue to trigger global economic shocks. According to the official release, the discussions will focus heavily on mitigating disruptions to supply chains, addressing threats to freedom of navigation, and ensuring energy and food security.

Underscoring that global security and economic prosperity are "inextricably linked," the State Department stated that these high-level deliberations will set the stage for President Donald Trump’s upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit and help shape the broader economic agenda to be taken up by world leaders. "Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle,” the statement reads.

QUAD Engagement and Future Travel

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that EAM Jaishankar will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. "He will also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts," the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing.

Following the conclusion of the meetings in the United States, Jaishankar will travel to the Caribbean to lead India's representation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. "From Atlanta, the External Affairs Minister will be travelling to St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he will be leading the Indian delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is to be held from 1st to 4th of November," Jaiswal said.

About the G20

The G20 is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues. The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the US and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union. The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat or staff. Instead, the G20 Presidency rotates annually among the members. (ANI)