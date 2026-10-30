A traveller has praised Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station for its cleanliness, services and picturesque views. Sharing a video of the station, the visitor said it reminded them of railway stations seen in films.

A video of Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station in Uttarakhand has caught the attention of social media users after a traveller shared glimpses of the station, praising its cleanliness, services and picturesque surroundings. The traveller, who recently visited Rishikesh by train, expressed admiration for the station and said its appearance reminded them of railway stations often featured in films. The video has sparked discussions online, with users appreciating railway station redevelopment efforts across the country while also highlighting the importance of continued improvements and public participation in maintaining cleanliness.

Traveller Praises Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station

Sharing the video on social media, the traveller highlighted the station's services, cleanliness and scenic views. The caption emphasised that while citizens have the right to criticise the government, they should also appreciate its efforts when good work is done.

The traveller described the station experience as impressive and compared its appearance to railway stations often featured in films.

The caption read: "Criticising government is every Indian’s right, but at the same time it is our responsibility to applaud the good work by them. Recently I visited Rishikesh via train, and I was in awe looking at the railway station:

Services

Cleanliness

Picturesque views

It was nothing short of any railway stations which we used to see in @yrf, now it is the collective responsibility of Indian government & the citizens of India to keep it clean. Good job @railminindia @ashwini.vaishnaw. "

The traveller also tagged the Railway Ministry and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while appreciating the station's facilities and maintenance.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted discussions among social media users, with some appreciating the railway station redevelopment work being undertaken across the country. Others shared observations about the location of Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station.

One user commented: "Railway Station redevelopment is going on in a large scale across the country. Nevertheless, there are so many railway stations in India that it is not something that will get over overnight. It will be in a phased manner only."

Another user pointed out the station's location, commenting: "This is yog nagari rishikesh This is on west end of rishikesh city while rishikesh rail station is at centre of rishikesh city."

The comments highlighted discussions around railway infrastructure improvements and the different railway stations serving the Rishikesh area.

Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station Draws Attention

Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station has drawn attention through the traveller's video, particularly for its cleanliness, services and scenic surroundings. The social media discussion also highlighted the importance of maintaining public infrastructure through the collective efforts of government authorities and citizens.