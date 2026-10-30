The jumping begins when the seed pods are exposed to hot conditions, particularly on the ground under direct sunlight. As temperatures rise, the larva moves its body sharply inside the hard outer shell. It grips silk threads attached to the inner wall, arches its body and strikes the shell with its underside.

Mexican Jumping Bean They can move and jump. Is it possible? 🤔 Yes, because grey moth larvae live inside them. 🐛Caterpillars make these jumps to avoid overheating in the sun ☀️ https://t.co/6iWAvMVmPb — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) December 26, 2023

These repeated movements make the entire seed pod rock, roll, flip or jump across the ground. The movement can help the larva reach cooler spots, such as shade or small crevices, where it is less exposed to heat.