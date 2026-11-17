Tamil Nadu's Education Minister has exposed a major library book scam involving fake publications worth Rs 1.74 crore. Officials have been suspended, and an FIR is filed as authorities work to remove these illicit materials from state libraries.

Fake Books Scam Uncovered in Tamil Nadu Libraries Worth Rs 1.74 Crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday alleged that a large-scale fake books scam had been uncovered in state libraries, describing it as the “world’s first AI books scam”. He said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered an FIR and the owner of Agalvilakku Pathippagam had been arrested. The minister said books worth approximately Rs 1.74 crore had been purchased from Agalvilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Pathippagam in Tamil over the last three years. He added that the investigation into the purchase of English books was still underway.

“This is the world’s first AI books scam. In the last three years alone, books worth around Rs 1.74 crore were purchased from Agalvilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Pathippagam. DVAC has registered an FIR and the owner of Agalvilakku Pathippagam was arrested yesterday," Rajmohan said. Rajmohan said 523 fake books had been seized from the historic Connemara Library, alleging that they were printed in the names of well-known authors, actors and sportspersons. He said the FIR mentioned that the alleged practice had continued for three years.

“In the historic Connemara Library, we have seized 523 fake books. These are books printed like fake notes in the names of famous authors, actors and sportspersons. The FIR clearly says this has been going on for three years. In the rule of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, we have not procured even a single book,” he said. The minister said five officials had been suspended and others transferred, while departmental and DVAC inquiries were proceeding simultaneously. He asserted that action would be taken against everyone found responsible, irrespective of their political connections.

“We have immediately suspended five officials and transferred others. Departmental inquiry and DVAC inquiry are going on in parallel. Whoever was responsible, whoever the politician is, we will not leave even one,” he added. Rajmohan further said instructions had been issued to identify fake books across libraries, separate them, seal them in boxes and preserve them as evidence to ensure they did not reach students. “These fake books should not reach any student. We have ordered to identify them everywhere, separate them, put them in boxes, seal them and keep them as evidence. We will completely remove these digital termites from Tamil Nadu libraries,” he said. (ANI)