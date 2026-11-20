A man for has been arrested for collecting parking fees illegally near Red Fort using slips bearing MCD's name. Identified as Mohd. Naushad, he was caught near Metro Gate No. 2. Police recovered Rs 1,300 and 100 parking slips, including 18 used ones.

Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly running an unauthorised parking operation near the Red Fort in Delhi and collecting money from motorists using parking slips bearing the name of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The accused, identified as Mohd. Naushad, a resident of Shastri Park, was apprehended on November 19 near Metro Gate No. 2 on Upper Subhash Marg. Police said he was issuing parking slips marked with the MCD's name despite his licence to operate the facility having been cancelled months earlier. An FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

Police catch man collecting parking fees near Red Fort

According to Delhi Police, the Police Post Red Fort team received specific information on November 19 that a person was collecting parking charges without authorisation near Metro Gate No. 2.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the location at around 10.40 am. Officers spotted a man calling out to motorists and asking them to park their vehicles in the area.

When he noticed the police personnel, the man allegedly tried to escape. However, the team caught him and identified him as Naushad.

During questioning, he was asked to produce documents authorising him to operate the parking facility. However, he could not provide a valid licence, allotment letter or permission from the civic body.

MCD had cancelled his parking licence in August

Police recovered Rs 1,300 in cash and a booklet containing 100 parking slips bearing the marking 'MCD AUTH. SCT./BIKE PARKING'.

Of these, 18 slips had already been used, while the remaining 82 were unused.

During the investigation, police found that Naushad had originally been granted an MCD licence to operate the parking facility for three years, starting December 17, 2024.

However, the civic body cancelled his licence in August 2026 due to non-payment of the required dues. Despite the cancellation, he allegedly continued collecting parking fees from motorists by issuing slips carrying the MCD's name.

The recovery of the parking slips and cash is now part of the police investigation into the alleged illegal operation.

FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The case concerns allegations of cheating and the use of false identity or impersonation. Police are conducting further investigations to establish the full extent of the alleged operation and identify whether others were involved.

The incident has also highlighted how a previously authorised parking operator allegedly continued using MCD-branded receipts after the cancellation of his licence.

(With ANI inputs)