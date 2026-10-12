A viral video shows garbage floating in the sea near Mumbai's Gateway of India. Viewers are shocked, with some calling it the "shocking side of India."

Civic sense is a topic often discussed in India, and Indians frequently end up proving that it is somewhat lacking. Whether beside a temple, outside a home, or in the water, Indians rarely miss an opportunity to spread filth.

One such opportunity was found at Mumbai's pride, the Gateway of India, where garbage is seen floating in the sea. The waste is easily visible in the water adjacent to the iconic monument.

The video was shared by Ank Bakshi, who wrote over it, "Shocking side of India that no one will believe." It is true that we do not expect filth in such a place. He then pans the camera towards the water, where nothing but garbage is visible. Bottles, chips packets, and other waste can be seen floating in the sea.

He then says this is not just any place. This is India's most expensive location, the Gateway of India. He says if anyone claims this is normal, it is not normal.

Viewers of the video agree that such incidents occur because literacy levels in India remain low. One user said the central government should be tagged. Some claimed the video was fake and AI-generated. Another user said the situation in India is extremely poor.

The video has sparked a debate about civic responsibility and the state of public spaces in the country.