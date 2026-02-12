A brawl broke out in Turkey’s parliament over Justice Minister Akin Gurlek’s appointment. Opposition MPs protested his controversial record, calling it a threat to judicial independence, and tried to block his oath, triggering a clash in the chamber.

A dramatic scene unfolded in Turkey’s parliament on February 11, 2026, when lawmakers engaged in a physical confrontation over the appointment of a new justice minister, highlighting deep political divisions in the country’s legislature.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named Akin Gurlek, the former chief public prosecutor of Istanbul, as the country’s justice minister as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle. However, opposition legislators from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) strongly objected to his nomination, arguing that his record raises serious concerns about judicial independence.

Gurlek had previously overseen a number of high-profile prosecutions against prominent opposition figures, including Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, which critics say were politically motivated and aimed at weakening Erdogan’s rivals. As Gurlek prepared to take the oath of office, CHP MPs attempted to block him from approaching the podium.

Tensions quickly escalated into a brawl on the chamber floor, with lawmakers from both sides shoving and throwing punches at one another in front of stunned viewers. Some members were seen physically restraining each other, prompting the parliamentary speaker to adjourn the session briefly in an effort to restore order.

Despite the tumult, Gurlek ultimately managed to take the oath of office — surrounded and protected by ruling party members — and officially became justice minister. Alongside Gurlek, Mustafa Ciftci, governor of Erzurum province, was appointed as the new interior minister.

The clash comes amid ongoing debates over constitutional reforms and broader political tensions in Turkey, with opposition figures warning that the government’s actions could further erode checks and balances.