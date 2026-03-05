The UAE Central Bank confirms the nation's banking and financial sector is stable and resilient amid regional events. Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama highlighted normal operations and strong capital and liquidity buffers, reinforcing the UAE's status as a global hub.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday affirmed that the country's banking and financial sector remains resilient, stable, and well-positioned to navigate ongoing regional developments.

In a press statement, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the UAE's central bank, said banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies across the United Arab Emirates continue to operate normally and are providing services efficiently and without disruption nationwide.

Resilience Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Balama noted that the UAE's financial system has built a strong legacy of trust and stability over more than five decades, supported by the country's leadership and strong regulatory frameworks. Despite geopolitical developments across the region over the years, the UAE's banking and financial sector has demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and sustained growth, reinforcing the country's status as a secure global financial hub.

"Despite the successive geopolitical developments witnessed across the region during this period, the Central Bank and the UAE's banking and financial sector have consistently demonstrated a strong capacity for resilience, adaptability, and sustained growth. This has further reinforced the UAE's position as a trusted and secure destination and a leading financial hub at both the regional and global levels," the statement read.

Strong Financial Indicators

Highlighting the sector's financial strength, the governor said the banking system maintains strong capital and liquidity buffers. The capital adequacy ratio currently stands at 17 per cent, while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio exceeds 146.6 per cent, both significantly above regulatory thresholds recommended by international financial supervisory bodies.

Balama further said that total assets of the UAE's banking and financial sector have surpassed AED 5.42 trillion, reflecting the scale and robustness of financial institutions in the country and their capacity to support economic activity under different conditions.

Advanced Operational Frameworks

The governor also reaffirmed that the UAE's banking systems, payment infrastructure, and financial networks continue to function efficiently, supported by advanced technological and operational frameworks that ensure secure and uninterrupted financial services.

According to the central bank, financial institutions in the country have implemented advanced risk-management and business-continuity frameworks aligned with global best practices, enabling them to respond effectively to emerging challenges and developments.

Ongoing Monitoring and Commitment

Balama added that the central bank continues to monitor financial stability indicators closely and conducts regular assessments and stress-testing exercises to ensure the continued strength of the banking system.

The regulator also maintains a range of prudential and monetary policy tools to take timely action when necessary to safeguard financial stability and reinforce confidence in the sector. Reaffirming the central bank's commitment, Balama said authorities will continue to closely monitor developments and maintain operational readiness while supporting the country's sustainable economic growth. (ANI)