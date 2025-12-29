Three Turkish police officers were killed during a counter-terror raid against Islamic State militants in Yalova. Six IS members were also killed after opening fire on police during early morning operations.

Turkey was shaken on Monday after three police officers were killed during a counter-terrorism operation against the Islamic State (IS) group in the north-western province of Yalova. The clash took place in the early hours of the morning as part of a large nationwide security crackdown targeting suspected IS members.

The incident highlights Turkey’s continued struggle against militant threats, especially as authorities remain on high alert during the year-end holiday season.

Deadly clash during early morning operation

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the firefight broke out at around 2:00 am in Yalova, a province located on the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul. Security forces had moved in after receiving intelligence about the presence of Islamic State militants.

During the operation, IS members opened fire on police teams. In the exchange of gunfire, three police officers were killed, while eight other police officers and one security agent were wounded. All the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The minister confirmed that six Islamic State militants were also killed in the clash.

Militants identified as Turkish nationals

According to Yerlikaya, all six militants killed in the operation were Turkish citizens. He also said that five women and six children who were present at the location were safely evacuated and were not harmed during the raid.

Officials did not immediately provide further details about the identities of the militants or their specific roles within the group.

Part of nationwide counter-terror drive

The Yalova raid was not an isolated action. The interior minister said it was part of simultaneous operations at 108 addresses across 15 provinces. These coordinated raids were aimed at breaking IS networks operating inside Turkey.

The operations followed intelligence warnings that Islamic State cells were planning possible attacks during the end-of-year holiday period, when public places are more crowded.

Erdogan pays tribute to fallen officers

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed grief over the deaths of the police officers and praised their bravery. In a statement, he said Turkey would continue its fight against what he called “bloodthirsty criminals” who threaten the country’s peace and security.

He added that the government remains committed to fighting terrorism both inside and outside Turkey’s borders, using a determined and multi-layered approach.

Heightened security amid regional threats

Turkey shares a 900-kilometre border with Syria, where Islamic State once controlled large areas. Authorities remain concerned about militants attempting to cross into Turkey or operate through sleeper cells.

Last week, Turkish intelligence announced the arrest of a suspected IS leader between Afghanistan and Pakistan, who was believed to be planning suicide attacks in the region and in Europe.

Islamic State was also recently accused of killing two American soldiers and an interpreter in Palmyra, Syria, underlining the group’s ongoing threat despite its territorial defeat.

A reminder of ongoing risks

Monday’s deadly clash serves as a reminder that Turkey continues to face serious security risks from extremist groups. While officials say major IS networks have been weakened, sporadic attacks and armed resistance remain a concern.

Authorities have said investigations are ongoing and security measures will remain tight in the coming days.

(With AFP inputs)