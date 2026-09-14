An Emirati traveller nearly missed his flight after discovering his passport had expired at Dubai International Airport. He received a new passport in just eight minutes, with the incident going viral and drawing praise for the UAE’s efficient public services.

In an escape from last-minute travel panic, an Emirati citizen managed to salvage his journey after discovering that he carried his expired United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport just hours before his flight, thanks to a remarkably swift emergency service at Dubai International Airport.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a UAE citizen was seen arriving at the Dubai airport’s passport renewal section, where he reportedly managed to get a brand-new passport issued in a staggering eight minutes, allowing him to catch his flight without missing a beat.

The Dubai International Airport, which is one of the world's busiest international aviation hubs, has been consistently at the forefront of advanced technological integration and passenger-centric services to handle urgent travel contingencies smoothly.

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New UAE Passport in Just 8 Minutes

The passport renewal process is often considered the most tedious part of travel preparation, typically involving extensive wait times and paperwork. However, the Dubai International Airport has showcased its state-of-the-art administrative capabilities through this incident, proving that even the most stressful airport emergencies can be resolved with remarkable speed and efficiency.

In a viral video, an Emirati citizen, who carried his expired passport to the airport, recalled his experience of discovering the issue just before his journey. He said authorities directed him to the passport renewal facility at Dubai International Airport, where the entire process was completed within eight minutes.

The Emirati citizen was happy and grateful for the swift assistance, praising the Dubai Police, Dubai police, airport staff, and local authorities for helping him renew his passport in time. He expressed pride in the efficiency of the UAE’s services and thanked everyone involved for helping him avoid missing his flight.

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The Dubai International Airport has a separate passport renewal service, where travellers can seamlessly handle urgent travel documentation issues without disrupting their flight schedules.

Since Dubai and the UAE have been known for their forward-thinking governance and digital transformation, such initiatives reflect a broader commitment to making government and travel services entirely frictionless.

Social Media Users Applaud UAE’s Swift Passport Service

A viral video of an Emirati traveller getting his passport renewed at the Dubai International Airport has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users praising the UAE’s efficiency and swift public services.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised the UAE’s swift passport renewal service, with one calling the eight-minute process ‘seriously impressive.’ Another described the efficiency as a result of ‘discipline and systems that actually work,’ while several users highlighted the UAE’s advanced service delivery.

Others shared their own experiences and praised the UAE’s efficient public services. One user recalled having a similar passport renewal experience at Abu Dhabi airport more than a decade ago, while another hoped digital passports would further reduce delays in passport issuance and renewal.

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The integration of digital innovation and responsive public infrastructure at major transit hubs continues to redefine passenger expectations, ensuring that unexpected travel hurdles are met with world-class solutions.

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