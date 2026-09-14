India and Vietnam will mark 2025 as the "Year of India-Vietnam Friendship" for their 55th diplomatic anniversary. Following the 19th JCM, they agreed to deepen ties in defence co-production, trade, connectivity, and regional security.

New Delhi [India]. September 14 (ANI): India and Vietnam have agreed to observe next year as the "Year of India-Vietnam Friendship" to mark the 55th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations following the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vietnam's Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung, in New Delhi.

Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung arrived in the national capital on Saturday during the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted under India's chairship. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam's President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, during the latter's visit to India in May 2025, provided "renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship."

Key Outcomes of Joint Commission Meeting

During the productive and outcome-oriented JCM sessions, both co-chairs thoroughly reviewed the full spectrum of engagement under the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. On defence and security, the ministers identified clear pathways to deepen ongoing collaboration, explicitly targeting the co-production of Indian defence equipment.

In commercial and economic sectors, discussions focused on expanding trade, investments, and resilient supply chains, with Vietnam agreeing to address market access for Indian pharmaceuticals, marine products, and agricultural goods. The two sides also agreed to bolster financial, port, and air connectivity while unlocking new technical opportunities in space exploration and nuclear energy.

Emphasising cultural links, both delegations appreciated the growing popularity of Yoga in Vietnam, committed to joint heritage conservation, established cooperation on standards for seafarers, and welcomed Vietnam's active engagement under India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The MEA highlighted that both ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to close coordination across regional and multilateral forums. Reaffirming Vietnam's role as a key pillar of India's Act East Policy, the Ministry expressed satisfaction with the growing trajectory of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership anchored in civilisational links.

The two sides have further agreed to convene the next Joint Commission Meeting at a mutually convenient date.

Speaking during the meeting, Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Hoai Trung, commended India’s leadership and diplomacy during the 18th BRICS Summit, attributing its outcome directly to New Delhi's proactive efforts. Trung commended India for guiding the summit to a meaningful consensus. "I would like to take this opportunity also to sincerely congratulate you on a very successful outcome of the BRICS Summit. The Summit has shown the importance and other potential contributions that were made to the common goals of the international community. We think that thanks to the role and efforts of India, the summit has come to such a successful outcome, especially with a very substantive declaration," Minister Le Hoai Trung stated.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said India-Vietnam bilateral ties have "progressed significantly" since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, highlighting the upgraded comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. "I'm very glad to note that our bilateral ties have progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, which was held three years ago. We have had two important state visits from Vietnam, most notably, most recently, the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam. During this visit, our leaders made this an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership," he said during the meeting.

"This 19th J.C.M. therefore offers us a very valuable opportunity to review the presentation of the commitments which have been made and to translate the political momentum at the highest level into concrete, tangible outcomes for our people," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted Vietnam's role in India's regional outreach, saying, "Vietnam, for us, is a key partner in India's Act East policy in our vision of MAHASAGAR of the Indo-Pacific."

"Vietnam is an equally important partner in the framework of our comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN," he added.

Jaishankar also thanked Prime Minister Hưng for his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, saying, "We thank Prime Minister Hưng for his productive participation in the 18th BRICS Summit that was held yesterday. I look forward to having a fruitful and productive discussion with you today."

PM Modi Meets Vietnamese Counterpart at BRICS Summit

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Le Minh Hung, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, according to an official Ministry of External Affairs press release.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a 'Partner Country'. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the State Visit of Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam to India in May, the MEA said.

India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding, the MEA said. Vietnam is a key pillar of 'India’s Act East Policy' and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia, it added.

India's BRICS Chairship

India's BRICS Chairship came amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Alongwith 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)

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