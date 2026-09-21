India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, paid a farewell call to President Yoweri Museveni, reaffirming their bilateral partnership. This follows PM Modi's meeting with VP Jessica Alupo to boost ties and champion the Global South.

Envoy's Farewell Call Reaffirms Bilateral Ties

India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Monday, during which both sides reaffirmed mutual appreciation for their enduring bilateral partnership, according to the High Commission of India in Uganda.

Highlighting the engagement on X, the High Commission stated, “High Commissioner Upendra Singh Rawat paid a farewell courtesy call to HE President Museveni of Uganda, reaffirming mutual appreciation for the India-Uganda bilateral partnership. Recent milestones include Vice President Jessica Alupo’s BRICS Summit participation and the National Forensic Sciences University’s Jinja Campus convocation.”

Strengthening Cooperation and Voice of Global South

The diplomatic interaction follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo on September 13 on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders met and called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South.

Outlining the core focus areas of the meeting between PM Modi and Alupo, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs noted, “They emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support for Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda. They also emphasised that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership.”

The MEA statement added, “The two leaders called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. Prime Minister thanked the Vice President for her participation in the Summit.”

Modi Recalls 2018 Visit, Kampala Principles

Reflecting on historical diplomatic milestones, Prime Minister Modi looked back at his 2018 visit to the East African nation and emphasised that the Kampala Principles remain foundational to India's outreach across the continent.

Posting on X, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South.” (ANI)