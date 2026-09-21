US President Donald Trump inaugurated the new helipad on the White House South Lawn, taking the first-ever presidential flight aboard Marine One. He thanked Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet and the construction workers for completing the new facility.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) inaugurated the newly built helipad on the White House South Lawn as he departed aboard Marine One, marking the first-ever presidential flight from the newly constructed facility. Trump cut the ribbon to officially open the helipad before boarding Marine One for its maiden departure from the South Lawn.

Trump Praises Project, Thanks Contributors

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “We are just leaving the White House Lawn on the maiden voyage from the newly built, and very beautiful, Heliport!” The US President thanked Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, whose company he said had made a contribution toward the project. “I want to thank Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin, who made this valuable contribution to our Country. Our Government has been thinking about doing this for 25 years, but was never able to get it done. I get things done!” Trump said.

He also praised the workers involved in constructing the facility. “Also, and most importantly, THANK YOU to the Great Construction Workers and Stone Masons of the Washington, D.C., area, who created something very special, and to Clark Construction for its wonderful supervisory work,” he added.

'A Work of Art': Helipad Features and Construction

Earlier this month, Trump had showcased the upgraded helipad, describing the facility as “a work of art”. He said the landing area had been constructed using carved black-and-white granite and claimed the project had been completed ahead of schedule and under budget. The new helipad features a presidential insignia and spans about 100 feet. The granite slabs used in its construction were sourced from a quarry in California.

The project followed the dismantling of a combat sports arena that had been installed on the South Lawn for the “Freedom 250 UFC” event marking Trump's 80th birthday in June. Trump had previously said Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin division that manufactures the Marine One fleet, would cover the full cost of the helipad refurbishment. During construction, Marine One operations were shifted to the Ellipse, south of the White House complex. The temporary arrangement raised logistical and aviation-safety concerns, including issues related to communication and visibility between the landing area and relevant facilities.

With the South Lawn helipad now operational, Trump has used the newly built facility for the first presidential Marine One departure.