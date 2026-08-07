An Indian content creator has revealed that private preschool fees in the US can reach nearly ₹9 lakh a year for a five-day programme. She compared the cost with a Maruti Brezza, sparking discussion about preschool fees and education costs.

Preschool education in the United States can come with a surprisingly high price tag, as an Indian content creator's recent experience has highlighted. Sonal Chaudhary, an Indian mother living in Simsbury, Connecticut, recently visited a private preschool while exploring admission options for her two-year-old daughter, Bani. The annual fees she was quoted ranged from around ₹4 lakh for a two-day programme to nearly ₹9 lakh for a five-day programme, sparking discussions online about the cost of early childhood education in the US.

Sonal shared her experience in an Instagram video, giving viewers a glimpse into the preschool's classrooms, teaching approach, daily activities and fee structure. Her post has attracted attention, particularly among Indian viewers comparing preschool costs and education systems in India and the United States.

Preschool Fees In The US

During her visit, Sonal spoke to a preschool staff member named Cheryl, who explained the school's programme and learning environment. The preschool offers different attendance options, with the cost depending on the number of days a child attends each week.

According to Sonal, the two-day-per-week programme costs approximately ₹4 lakh annually, while the five-day programme costs close to ₹9 lakh a year. She compared the latter amount with the price of a new Maruti Brezza in India.

The academic year runs from September to late June, with classes scheduled from 8.45 am to 11.45 am.

Two Teachers For Eight Children

One of the aspects that caught Sonal's attention was the preschool's teacher-to-child ratio. According to the information shared during her visit, two teachers are assigned to a group of eight children.

The classroom also offers a range of activities aimed at supporting children's early development. These include singing, yoga, creative play and other learning exercises.

Sonal said that while the fees initially appeared expensive, the cost seemed more understandable after considering the level of individual attention, facilities and learning environment provided to the children.

What Does the Preschool Fee Cover?

Sonal noted that the preschool fees generally cover most of the services and activities offered by the programme, with relatively few additional charges.

The cost, however, varies depending on the programme selected. Families opting for more days of preschool each week pay significantly more than those choosing a limited schedule.

The preschool is privately operated, which also contributes to the higher cost of early childhood education for families.

Preschool Vs Public School In America

Sonal also highlighted an important distinction in the American education system. Public schooling from kindergarten through 12th grade is free in the United States.

As a result, preschool can represent one of the significant early education expenses for families who choose private programmes before their children enter the public school system.

She explained that the video was intended to share her personal experience rather than suggest that the American system is better or worse than education systems in other countries.

Indian Creator's Experience Sparks Discussion

Sonal's video has prompted viewers to compare preschool education in the US with the costs and facilities available in India. Discussions have centred on tuition fees, teacher-to-child ratios, household incomes, classroom facilities and the overall learning environment.

For many viewers, the comparison also highlighted how education costs can vary significantly depending on the country, type of institution and level of personalised attention provided.

Sonal's experience offers a glimpse into what some families in the US may pay for private preschool, while also showing why the cost needs to be viewed in the broader context of the education system and household incomes.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "It’s same in Bengaluru as well for good preschools."

Second user commented: "People often compare prices, but context matters too. Income, quality of education, and opportunities are all part of the bigger picture. Great explanation! thanks for explaining it so clearly. Really informative!"