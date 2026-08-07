India urged a humanitarian approach to the fishermen issue during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Sri Lanka visit. Discussions also covered development cooperation, with India extending new Line of Credit agreements for railways and other sectors.

Humanitarian Approach to Fishermen Issue Urged

India said on Friday that it reiterated the need for a humanitarian approach to the fishermen issue during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Sri Lanka, stressing that the livelihood concerns of fishermen should be given due consideration.

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to a question by ANI that the the fishermen issue figured prominently in discussions between the two sides. He said, "Fisherman issue also came up for discussion. We once again urged that this particular matter be given in humanitarian approach, because there are livelihood issues of fishermen, and we press that the issues that we flag for the welfare of our fishermen should be given due consideration, keeping in mind their livelihood issues and their humanitarian considerations."

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held interactions at the highest levels during his visit to Sri Lanka. He called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath. Jaiswal added, "They also discussed development cooperation, all the programmes that are currently being run there, and some of the new programmes that were started in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah."

Misri on Wednesday wrapped up his official visit to Colombo, during which he reiterated India's commitment to Sri Lanka under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

Development Cooperation and Financial Agreements

Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the progress of multiple developmental ventures, including the USD 450 million reconstruction assistance provided in the wake of Cyclone Dithwah. A key highlight was the exchange of two INR-denominated Line of Credit agreements: USD 250 million dedicated to railway initiatives and USD 100 million for livestock and priority sectors. The agreements were exchanged in the presence of President Dissanayake by the High Commissioner of India and Sri Lanka's Treasury Secretary.

The official visit reaffirmed New Delhi's ongoing commitment to implementing the vision established during President Dissanayaka's December 2024 visit and the bilateral agreements formalised during Prime Minister Modi's April 2025 visit. (ANI)