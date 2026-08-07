UN experts have expressed alarm over the prolonged detention of Chinese journalist Bai Zhaodong in Thailand, warning against his potential extradition to China, where he could face persecution, torture, or other grave human rights violations.

UN Raises Alarm Over Detained Chinese Journalist

The United Nations' human rights experts have raised serious concerns over the continued detention of Chinese journalist and human rights defender Bai Zhaodong in Thailand, warning that his possible extradition to China could expose him to persecution, torture, or other grave human rights violations.

In a press release, the experts urged Thai authorities not to return Bai to China, citing the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits countries from sending individuals to places where they face a real risk of persecution or serious harm.

Bai fled China in 2023 after allegedly facing persecution linked to his human rights work and has since been recognised as an asylum seeker. According to the UN experts, he has remained in Thai immigration detention since January 21, 2026, despite completing a two-month prison sentence for immigration-related offences imposed in March this year. The experts noted that Bai's planned resettlement to a safe third country was reportedly blocked on two separate occasions. They also expressed concern that Chinese authorities have formally requested his extradition.

Concerns Over Thailand's New Deportation Rules

"Immigration status alone cannot justify prolonged deprivation of liberty. Human rights defenders seeking international protection must not be returned to countries where they are at risk of facing persecution, torture or other irreparable harm," the experts said. The statement also highlighted concerns over Thailand's recently approved draft regulations introducing a unified and expedited deportation process for foreign nationals. The Thai Cabinet approved the framework on July 14, 2026.

While acknowledging that governments have the right to regulate migration, the UN experts stressed that any deportation framework must include robust human rights safeguards, including access to asylum procedures, individual risk assessments, effective judicial review with suspensive effect, and strict adherence to the principle of non-refoulement. They stated that without these protections, the new regulations could increase the risk of asylum seekers, refugees and human rights defenders being forcibly returned to countries where they face persecution. (ANI)