Union Minister Jitin Prasada and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov co-chaired the 12th India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission in New Delhi, aiming to bolster economic ties, trade, and strategic cooperation between both nations.

India and Belarus Discuss Expanding Trade and Investment Relations

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on Monday co-chaired the 12th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission Meeting, focusing on strengthening bilateral economic ties and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, industry, science and technology.

In a post on X, Prasada said, "A pleasure to welcome and engage with H.E. Mr. Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, during the 12th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission Meeting." Highlighting the potential for further cooperation between the two countries, he said, "India and Belarus share longstanding friendly relations, with immense potential to expand cooperation in trade, investment, industry, science and technology." "Looking forward to further strengthening our bilateral economic partnership and exploring new avenues of mutual growth," he added.

Ryzhenkov arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on an official visit to India from November 15 to 18. Ryzhenkov is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable interaction with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the India Habitat Centre. On November 17, the Belarusian Foreign Minister will meet Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh before concluding his visit on November 18.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X on Sunday, confirmed Ryzhenkov's arrival and said that he would co-chair the India-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission with Prasada and hold talks with Kirti Vardhan Singh. The visit follows a meeting between Ryzhenkov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in September. Following that meeting, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "Strong momentum in Belarus-India relations: Belarus FM Maxim Ryzhenkov meets India External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the sidelines of BRICS Summit. Bilateral trade crossed $1bn, work begins on the 2026–2030 roadmap, and Belarus introduces e-visas for Indian nationals alongside plans for new direct flight connections."

India and Belarus share traditionally warm and cordial bilateral relations. India was among the first countries to recognise Belarus as an independent nation in 1991, while formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, when India opened its diplomatic mission in Minsk. The two countries have developed a comprehensive partnership supported by institutional mechanisms, including Foreign Office Consultations, the Intergovernmental Commission and the Joint Commission on Military Technical Cooperation, along with other thematic bilateral mechanisms.

The Indian community in Belarus comprises around 99 permanent residents and 1,276 temporary residents, including 846 students, most of whom are pursuing medical studies at state medical universities in the country. Belarus is also part of India's e-visa programme, while direct flights between Minsk and Delhi were launched by Belavia in August 2023. Ryzhenkov's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral engagement through established mechanisms, particularly in trade, economy, science, technology and culture.