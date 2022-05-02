Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery, likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief: Report

    The procedure was supposed to take place in the second part of April, but it was postponed, according to SVR. "Putin has been advised to have surgery, the date of which is being considered and agreed upon," the report said.

    Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published May 2, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin may be forced to relinquish control of the Ukrainian war for a few days while undergoing cancer surgery, and will reportedly appoint hardline former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev to take temporary command of the invasion while he is under the knife, according to sources.

    According to the Daily Mail, Patrushev, the 70-year-old incumbent Secretary of Russia's Security Council, is considered as a key architect of the war plan thus far, and the guy who convinced Putin that Kiev is rife with neo-Nazis. The accusations were made on the famous Telegram channel General SVR, whose source is said to be a well-placed official in the Kremlin, according to the article.

    "I'm not sure how long it will last (Putin will be incapacitated after the surgery)... I believe it will only be for a short period of time," a person close to the situation was cited as saying.

    Also Read: 'Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians': Zelenskyy's offer to Russia

    Putin was "unlikely to consent to a transfer of authority," but he was willing to appoint a "charge d'affaires" to oversee Russia and the war effort. "So, while Putin has the surgery and returns to his senses, possibly in two or three days," the insider noted, "real control of the nation transfers exclusively to Patrushev."

    According to the Daily Mail, such a move would be shocking because, according to the Russian constitution, authority should be vested only in the Prime Minister. Putin was diagnosed with stomach cancer and Parkinson's disease 18 months ago, according to General SVR.

    Also Read | Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    He has allegedly postponed surgery, which will now take place after the Triumph Day celebration of Russia's World War II victory in Red Square on May 9, according to the Daily Mail. The report comes amid anticipation that Putin would declare all-out war on Ukraine and order the mass mobilisation of military-age males, posing a significant political risk.

    The procedure was supposed to take place in the second part of April, but it was postponed, according to SVR. "Putin has been advised to have surgery, the date of which is being considered and agreed upon," the site said.

    He also has "Parkinson's disease and schizoaffective disorder," which includes schizophrenia symptoms such as hallucinations and mania. The Kremlin has always fiercely denied Putin has medical difficulties and has portrayed him as being in good condition, even though he has been strangely missing in recent years, according to the Daily Mail.

    Also Read | 'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Chinas Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week - adt

    China's Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week

    Sri Lanka's parliament session to commence on May 4 amid economic crisis - adt

    Sri Lanka's parliament session to commence on May 4 amid economic crisis

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Explained Why PM Modi is visiting Germany, Denmark and France amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why PM Modi is visiting Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID - adt

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download - adt

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    India s unemployment rate shoots up to 7 dot 83 per cent in April Haryana tops list Report gcw

    India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon