Russia has removed the Taliban from its terrorist list after 20 years, reflecting evolving relations since the Taliban's Afghan takeover.

Russia has removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, effectively ending a 20-year designation that began in 2003. This move follows a closed-door hearing at Russia's Supreme Court, prompted by a petition from Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

The decision reflects Russia's gradual shift in stance toward the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. Moscow has been engaging in diplomatic exchanges with Taliban representatives, hosting them at economic forums, and exploring potential cooperation. Russia and the Taliban established formal diplomatic ties in March 2022, with Taliban officials visiting Moscow and meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Taliban as allies in the fight against terrorism, particularly in combating Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), which has carried out deadly attacks in Afghanistan and Russia. Russia sees Afghanistan as a potential transit route for energy exports to Southeast Asia and has opened a business representative office in the country.

Despite growing ties, Russia has not granted formal diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, citing concerns over human rights, particularly women's rights, and the need for an inclusive government. This move aligns Russia with other regional powers, such as Kazakhstan and China, which have also taken steps to engage with the Taliban. Russia's court ruling marks a significant symbolic shift in its foreign policy, but full recognition of the Taliban remains pending.