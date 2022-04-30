'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets

Major Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, was killed on March 13 when his MiG-29 was shot down. The fighter pilot was credited with the destruction of 40 Russian aircraft and was posthumously awarded Ukraine's highest decoration.

After shooting down 40 Russian planes, a Ukrainian fighter pilot nicknamed as the "Ghost of Kyiv" was killed in a combat last month. Major Stepan Tarabalka has been identified as the pilot, according to a Times story.

Major Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, was killed on March 13 when his MiG-29 was shot down. The fighter pilot was credited with the destruction of 40 Russian aircraft and was posthumously awarded Ukraine's highest decoration - the Order of the Golden Star – for his valour in battle, as well as the title 'Hero of Ukraine.'

Many internet users assumed that the fighter pilot was merely propaganda created by Ukraine's military. According to the article, his helmet and goggles will now be auctioned off in London.

Major Tarabalka was born into a working-class family in Korolivka, and he had aspired to be a pilot since he was a boy, according to reports. According to his parents, the Ukrainian military did not offer any details on his final assignment.

"We know he was on a mission, and he finished his assignment, his duty." Then he didn't come back. "That's all the information we have," they said, according to the story.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the odds of the discussions, which have not been held in person for a month, ending due to Russia's "playbook on murdering people" are "high." Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out crimes in locations close to Kyiv. Moscow is now focusing on the east and south after failing to conquer the capital during the nine-week campaign.

