Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets

    Major Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, was killed on March 13 when his MiG-29 was shot down. The fighter pilot was credited with the destruction of 40 Russian aircraft and was posthumously awarded Ukraine's highest decoration.

    Ghost Of Kyiv identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    After shooting down 40 Russian planes, a Ukrainian fighter pilot nicknamed as the "Ghost of Kyiv" was killed in a combat last month. Major Stepan Tarabalka has been identified as the pilot, according to a Times story.

    Major Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, was killed on March 13 when his MiG-29 was shot down. The fighter pilot was credited with the destruction of 40 Russian aircraft and was posthumously awarded Ukraine's highest decoration - the Order of the Golden Star – for his valour in battle, as well as the title 'Hero of Ukraine.'

    Many internet users assumed that the fighter pilot was merely propaganda created by Ukraine's military. According to the article, his helmet and goggles will now be auctioned off in London.

    Major Tarabalka was born into a working-class family in Korolivka, and he had aspired to be a pilot since he was a boy, according to reports. According to his parents, the Ukrainian military did not offer any details on his final assignment.

    Also Read | Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    "We know he was on a mission, and he finished his assignment, his duty." Then he didn't come back. "That's all the information we have," they said, according to the story.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the odds of the discussions, which have not been held in person for a month, ending due to Russia's "playbook on murdering people" are "high." Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out crimes in locations close to Kyiv. Moscow is now focusing on the east and south after failing to conquer the capital during the nine-week campaign.

    Also Read | Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    Also Read: 'Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians': Zelenskyy's offer to Russia

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Florida woman along with a house puts her wonderfully rehabbed ex husband on sale gcw

    Florida woman along with a house puts her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ ex-husband on sale

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him his family gcw

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis gcw

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US - adt

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US

    Baby formula industry is misleading pregnant women mothers WHO explains

    Baby formula industry is misleading mothers: WHO explains

    Recent Stories

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires gcw

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat drb

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat

    Solar Eclipse 2022 Will it be visible in India Know timings other details of Surya Grahan gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Will it be visible in India? Know timings, other details of Surya Grahan

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35

    Rajasthan man gets wife gang raped by relatives films video for dowry uploads clip online gcw

    Rajasthan man gets wife gang-raped by relatives, films video for dowry; uploads clip online

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon