Hardik Pandya (MI): We are going to bowl first. I think it is a lot to do with the dew, last night there was dew and always at the Wankhede it is better to bat second. Same side. Everyone knew we had to give it all and that made us close. That's (changing the batting order) depending on the situation we will do that, we back all the batters in our team. He (Bumrah) is fine. We don't need to worry about Jasprit Bumrah, if he's not fit he wouldn't have been here.

Pat Cummins (SRH): That's fine. It looks a pretty good wicket. Same side. I think Abhi is still looking at the highlights (*laughs*). But we had a nice break, couple of practice sessions and here we are, five days go like that. I don't think so (reverse swing playing a big part), certain venues.. Hyderabad because it is dry and it will be even tough (to get reverse) as we go along in the tournament as the dew comes in.