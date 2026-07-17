President Droupadi Murmu will visit Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19-25. The tour marks a significant diplomatic outreach, with the first-ever presidential visits to Moldova and North Macedonia, aiming to boost bilateral ties.

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19 to 25, marking India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe with two first-ever presidential visits and the first visit by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

First-ever Presidential Visit to Moldova

According to the MEA official press release, President Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu, becoming the first Indian President to travel to the country. She will hold delegation-level talks with President Sandu, meet Parliament President Igor Grosu, interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and engage with the Indian community.

The MEA said, "This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova." It added that the visit "would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership." The ministry noted that India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT) and education.

Historic Visit to North Macedonia

President Murmu will then travel to North Macedonia from July 21 to 22 at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, in what will also be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the country. During the visit, she will hold bilateral talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova, meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the President of the Assembly, address the Assembly of North Macedonia and speak at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

The MEA said, "This will be the first ever visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia," adding that both countries have a keen interest in expanding economic cooperation in priority sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, information technology and IT-enabled services.

Visit to Romania after Three Decades

President Murmu's final stop will be Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan. The visit will be the first by an Indian President to Romania in over three decades. In Romania, the President will meet President Nicusor Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu and members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. She will also address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with members of the Indian community.

Highlighting Romania's significance, the MEA said, "Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union and with the conclusion of India-EU Free Trade Agreement, bilateral economic partnership would strengthen further in the coming years."

Strengthening Ties with Eastern Europe

Emphasising the broader strategic significance of the tour, the ministry said, "The State Visit to three countries by the Hon'ble President reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries along with India's engagement with the wider Eastern European region." (ANI)