Singapore received its first shipment of cherries and plums from Jammu & Kashmir, with High Commissioner Simon Wong welcoming the move. The export is part of a larger trend of Indian agricultural products expanding their global footprint.

J&K Fruits Arrive in Singapore

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Friday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of cherries and plums from Jammu and Kashmir to Singapore, hailing the expansion of agricultural trade between the two countries and expressing hope for such exports.

In a post on X, Wong said, "Following Litchis and mangoes, Singapore is finally getting its first taste of cherries and plums from #Jammu #Kashmir. Thank you @APEDADOC and Hon'ble @CM_JnK. We want MORE! " Following Litchis and mangoes, Singapore is finally getting its first taste of cherries and plums from #Jammu #Kashmir. Thank you @APEDADOC and Hon’ble @CM_JnK 🙏🏽 We want MORE! 😋- HC Wong#Agriculture #Farmershttps://t.co/WrYmh0ggGx — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) July 17, 2026 The High Commissioner thanked the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for facilitating the export of the fruits.

India's Agricultural Exports Expand Global Footprint

Earlier on July 13, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India's agricultural and processed food exports are expanding their global footprint, with products from different states entering new international markets and helping farmers secure better returns.

In a social media post, Goyal highlighted a series of export achievements spanning fresh fruits, millet-based foods and processed food products, saying India's produce is increasingly finding acceptance across global markets. "India's exports are on a roll. From local farms to international shelves, India's finest flavours are winning hearts worldwide," the minister said.

According to Goyal, fresh Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand made their international debut in the United Kingdom and Dubai. The mangoes were grown by an all-women farmer-producer company, helping women farmers earn 180 per cent higher returns.

He shared that the botanical-infused millet functional foods from Karnataka were exported to New Zealand, adding that India's traditional millet-based products are now gaining popularity in international markets.

He also highlighted that the premium Areco cherries and Centros plums from Jammu and Kashmir reached Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, enabling farmers to earn up to 120 per cent higher returns.

In another first, Himalayan litchis from Uttarakhand were exported to Italy, opening a new market for the state's fruit growers.

He shared that the fresh litchis from Punjab also entered the Oman market under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while GI-tagged Tezpur litchi from Assam reached Dubai, fetching premium prices for growers.

Minister also pointed out that the GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mango from Madhya Pradesh was exported to the UAE, with farmers receiving around 40 to 50 per cent higher prices than those available in local markets.

According to the minister, premium Banganapalli mangoes from Andhra Pradesh were transported to Singapore by sea for the first time, demonstrating the growing acceptance of Indian fruits in overseas markets.

"From the farms of Assam to the orchards of Kashmir, from Varanasi's food industry to Karnataka's millet innovators, the world is embracing the taste of India," the minister noted. (ANI)