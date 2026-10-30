A bride-to-be experienced a terrifying moment during her wedding photoshoot near Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait when strong winds and oversized balloons nearly swept her off her feet. The photographer intervened just in time to prevent her from crashing into a nearby building and seawall.

Bride-to-be's wedding photoshoot becomes terrifying in Istanbul when powerful winds almost sweep her off her feet and the big balloons she was carrying threaten to hoist her into the air. The woman was posing near the iconic Bosphorus Strait, holding a bouquet of oversized beige balloons as part of her photoshoot ensemble. However, the weather soon began interfering with the shoot as strong gusts made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her balance.

But soon strong winds were tugging at the decorations as she battled to stay upright, according to New York Post, quoting Jam Press. Things took a dramatic turn when a sudden gust caught the balloons and dragged the bride towards a seawall nearby. She appeared close to being lifted off the ground before the photographer quickly grabbed her, stopping her from crashing into a building.

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According to reports, the incident was captured during the photoshoot and later attracted attention online. The bride thankfully escaped without any injuries. Thankfully, the woman escaped without injury and was able to finish the photoshoot.

What was meant to be a picture-perfect wedding shoot ended up giving the bride a rather unexpected story to tell. The incident turned an otherwise glamorous photography session into an unforgettable experience. While oversized balloons can add a dramatic touch to wedding photographs, the episode also highlighted how unpredictable weather conditions can disrupt outdoor shoots.