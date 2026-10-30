In Gujarat's Morbi, a man named Shikhar Gohel allegedly set a lawyer's parked Maruti Suzuki Swift on fire out of irritation over its continuously beeping car sensor. The accused poured petrol on the vehicle, set it ablaze, and recorded the incident on his mobile phone before leaving.

A disturbing story has come to light from Gujarat's Morbi, when a man reportedly burnt his neighbour's parked car ablaze in a fit of rage over the sensor of the vehicle continually ringing. The man identified as Shikhar Gohel poured fuel on the car and shot the video of the burning car in flames.

The incident took occurred on October 28 at Vaghpara neighborhood. A complaint was lodged with the Morbi A Division Police Station by counsel Pushpa Bhatt following which the accused was arrested and a judicial process was commenced.

Bhatt in her complaint said that she had parked her Maruti Suzuki Swift near her house and the event happened at about 4.45 pm. Gohel is said to have approached the vehicle carrying a bottle of petrol and spilled it over the bonnet and front of the vehicle. Then he is said to have lit a match and set fire to the automobile.

What makes the incident particularly disturbing is that the accused allegedly recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone instead of leaving the spot immediately. CCTV cameras installed nearby captured the sequence of events, including the moments leading up to the fire.

The CCTV footage purportedly shows Gohel approaching the parked Swift with a bottle and showering fuel on the vehicle. Moments later he ignites the gasoline and flames spread throughout the automobile.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The man then walks away from the vehicle and proceeds to film the burning automobile on his phone while the fire rages. People are going around the area but it appears he keeps shooting as the flames grow. Then he gets into another vehicle and departs the scene, the version of the incident says. Footage of the alleged arson has now attracted attention on social media.

Car Sensor Noise Allegedly Behind Arson

Gohel allegedly confessed to the authorities that he had torched the vehicle since he was irritated by the sensor’s incessant beeping. The complaint says the automobile’s sensor would trigger when a human or animal touched the car. The neighbor is said to have lost his patience at the frequent noise and taken the drastic action. The Swift was gutted in the fire and the estimated cash damage is Rs 3.50 lakh. Police launched a case on Bhatt's allegation and detained the suspects and further investigation started.