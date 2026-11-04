A 60-year-old US retiree, Glenwood Hoskin Jr., watched 1,207 films in cinemas in one year to set a Guinness World Record. He surpassed the previous record of 777 movies by carefully planning his daily screenings.

For most film enthusiasts, watching a movie in a cinema is an occasional leisure activity. However, a 60-year-old retired tax officer from Pennsylvania, United States, turned his passion for films into an extraordinary year-long challenge, spending much of his time at cinema halls. Glenwood Hoskin Jr. watched an incredible 1,207 films on the big screen in just one year, averaging more than three movies a day, to claim a Guinness World Record. His achievement required careful planning around cinema schedules and long hours at a Regal theatre in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

According to a report published by Guinness World Records on October 30, 2026, Hoskin completed his record attempt on March 31, 2025. He surpassed the previous record of 777 films, held by fellow American Zachariah Swope, setting a new benchmark for the most films watched in a cinema in one year.

How Did He Manage Three Movies A Day?

A lifelong film enthusiast, Hoskin organised his daily routine around cinema schedules to fit in as many screenings as possible. He often arrived at the theatre early in the morning and continued watching films until midnight.

He discovered the Guinness World Records category while browsing online and decided to take up the challenge after learning about another cinema enthusiast who had attempted a similar feat.

"I always like a challenge and a goal to meet," he told Guinness World Records.

Hoskin initially planned to complete his attempt in spring, hoping to break the existing record before winter arrived. He wanted to avoid driving during Pennsylvania's colder months. However, the relatively mild winter allowed him to continue visiting the cinema and eventually exceed his original target.

Animated Films And Comedies Among His Favourites

Despite watching more than 1,200 films during the record attempt, Hoskin had a particular fondness for animated movies and comedies.

Some of his favourites included The Wild Robot (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). He also enjoyed watching comedy films alongside other moviegoers, saying that sharing the laughter made the experience more entertaining.

"They seem to be better in a theatre with people," he said.

His frequent visits also helped him build friendships with cinema employees and managers. They sometimes helped him identify shorter films, allowing him to fit more screenings into his packed schedule.

How Did He Keep His Cinema Expenses Low?

Watching 1,207 films in a year might sound like an expensive undertaking, but Hoskin found a way to keep his expenses under control. Instead of purchasing individual tickets for every screening, he relied on a Regal Unlimited subscription.

According to Guinness World Records, the subscription cost approximately $28 (£21) per month and allowed him to attend multiple film screenings.

He also kept food expenses down by preparing meals at home and eating between screenings rather than regularly buying cinema snacks. During breaks, he walked around the cinema premises to stay active.

What Did The Record-Breaking Experience Mean To Him?

For Hoskin, the challenge was about more than setting a world record. His regular cinema visits gave him a structured daily routine, opportunities to socialise and the chance to pursue his lifelong passion for films.

By watching 1,207 movies in a year, the Pennsylvania retiree surpassed the previous record and turned his love for cinema into an extraordinary achievement recognised by Guinness World Records.