An Indian Uber driver in Melbourne, Tushar Bareja, went viral after sharing his 10-hour shift earnings, revealing a gross income of about AUD 330 before fuel, maintenance, and taxes.

A Mumbai-born Indian Uber driver based in Melbourne has surprised many by sharing his one-day earnings after a long shift behind the wheel — offering a rare glimpse into the realities of gig economy income in Australia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a video that went viral on social media, the driver, identified as Tushar Bareja, documented his workday as an UberX driver in Melbourne, starting as early as 4 a.m. to maximize trip opportunities. He explained that finding passengers in his local suburb at such an early hour proved difficult, prompting him to head towards the city centre where demand was higher.

Over the course of roughly 10 hours of driving, Bareja secured several rides, including a trip to Melbourne Airport and other city pickups. By the end of his shift, he revealed that his total earnings for the day amounted to about AUD 330 — roughly ₹18,200 — before accounting for expenses like fuel, car maintenance, insurance and taxes.

The post found instant traction online, particularly among Indians curious about job opportunities abroad and income from ride-hailing platforms. Many viewers expressed shock at the figure, with some highlighting that this amount — while appearing decent in absolute terms — comes after long hours and significant vehicle operation costs. This underscores that gig earnings can fluctuate widely and may not equate to high net take-home pay for drivers working full days.

Experts and online commentators noted that while ride-share drivers in cities like Melbourne can earn competitive gross incomes, the actual profit after expenses and platform commissions is often much lower, especially given high fuel prices and vehicle wear and tear. This is consistent with broader driver salary data showing that taxi and rideshare incomes — while above average in some Australian cities — still require drivers to work long hours to make ends meet.

The viral video sparked discussion not only about earnings but also about the nature of gig work, raising questions about sustainability, work-life balance and the hidden costs of being a full-time driver overseas. Some viewers compared Bareja’s Melbourne experience with typical taxi wages in India, where daily earnings can be modest yet drivers also face intense competition and long hours.

Bareja’s transparency about his day’s earnings provided many with a real-world snapshot of what it’s like to depend on ride-hailing income — a topic that resonates with young drivers, migrants and gig workers evaluating job prospects abroad.