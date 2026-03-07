The US Southern Command conducted lethal kinetic operations against designated terrorist groups in Ecuador, supporting local forces. The action, ordered by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, targeted a narco-terrorist supply complex.

The United States on Friday conducted lethal kinetic operations against designated terrorist organisations within Ecuador on Friday, the US Southern Command shared.

As per the Southern Command, SOUTHCOM Commander Gen Francis L Donovan directed the joint force to support Ecuadorian forces in the operations, at the order of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The post cited Gen Donovan, who said, "We are advancing alongside our partners in the fight against narcoterrorism. I congratulate our joint forces and the Ecuadorian armed forces for the successful operation against narcoterrorists in Ecuador. This collaborative and decisive action is a strategic success for all nations in the Western Hemisphere committed to disrupting and defeating narcoterrorism." At the order of @SecWar, #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan directed the joint force to support Ecuadorian forces conducing lethal kinetic operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations within Ecuador March 6. “We are advancing alongside our partners in the fight… https://t.co/egyAlEZYOB — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 6, 2026

Pentagon Commends Partnership

In another post on X, Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Chief Pentagon Spokesman & Senior Advisor to SECWAR, commended Ecuadorian President Noboa and the country's security forces for the partnership in the operation against a narco-terrorist supply complex--which disrupted their operations and logistics. Parnell added, "At the request of Ecuador, the Department of War executed targeted action to advance our shared objective of dismantling narco-terrorist networks. This operation demonstrates the power of coordinated action and sends a clear message: narco-terrorist networks will not find refuge in our hemisphere. The United States remains steadfast in supporting nations that stand against narcoterrorism. Together, we will dismantle trafficking and corruption networks, hold these organisations accountable, and restore peace through strength." Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the Department is uniting partners across the Western Hemisphere to detect, disrupt, and destroy designated terrorist organizations that fuel violence and corruption. We commend President Noboa, the Government of… pic.twitter.com/vlhSB4BGKO — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) March 6, 2026

Secretary of War Confirms Strikes

Responding to Parnell, Hegseth thanked the partners in Ecuador and added in his post that more is awaited from SOUTHCOM. Yes — as @POTUS has said — we are bombing Narco Terrorists on land as well. Thank you to our partners in Ecuador. Much more to come from @Southcom … https://t.co/ALuwbVWU4C — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 6, 2026

Casualties Unclear

As per Fox News, it was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from the operation. It further reported that the strike follows joint operations launched earlier this week by the American and Ecuadorian forces targeting suspected narco-terrorists in Ecuador, as per the US Southern Command. (ANI)