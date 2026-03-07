Qatar has partially resumed air navigation via contingency routes for passenger evacuation and cargo. The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia after a US-Israel strike on Iran and subsequent retaliation across the region.

Qatar Partially Resumes Air Navigation

Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority announced on Friday the partial resumption of air navigation in the country via designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity, in full coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and the relevant state authorities. This phase would include the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of cargo air flights.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Qatari Civil Aviation Authority said, "Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announces the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity, in full coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and the relevant authorities in the State. This phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights, in light of the current circumstances in the region, and in a manner that ensures the continued provision of essential air services."

"QCAA affirms that it continues to operate at the highest level of operational readiness, in close coordination with the competent authorities in the State, in order to ensure the safety and security of passengers and personnel in the civil aviation sector, and to maintain the safe and efficient flow of air navigation in accordance with the highest international standards," it said.

The Authority said that it is also continuously monitoring developments and will keep the public and aviation sector partners informed of any updates in due course. "The Authority notes the importance for passengers who have confirmed bookings with airlines to follow the latest updates regarding their flights. It also emphasises that the flights mentioned do not include scheduled flights to and from Doha, which will resume once an official announcement is issued by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority regarding the safe reopening of the airspace", the post concluded. https://x.com/CAAQATAR/status/2030011113199317355?s=20

West Asia Tensions Escalate

The developments come amid tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

US Details 'Operation Epic Fury'

Meanwhile, as the conflict in West Asia further intensifies, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told media on Friday (US local time) that the achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks and further added that the US has enough ammunition and stockpile to achieve the objectives of the Operation and beyond. Leavitt made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Washington DC.

"The achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks. We are well on our way to achieving those objectives. Annihilating Iran's Navy, we know that we've sunk more than 30 Iranian vessels and ships. Their Navy has now been deemed combat ineffective. Taking out the ballistic missile threat that Iran posed to the United States and our troops and bases in the region. We have done a tremendous job. The United States military has done a tremendous job", the White House Press Secretary said. (ANI)