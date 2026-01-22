Vinod Kumar Sharma, a 70-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, became an internet sensation after his very first vlog went viral on Instagram. The video, where he humbly admits his inexperience, gained nearly 30 million views in just 72 hours.

A 70‑year‑old man from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Vinod Kumar Sharma, has taken the internet by storm with his very first vlog, racking up an astonishing number of views within days of posting it on Instagram.

Sharma’s debut video, shared under the handle @instauncle_9, went viral almost immediately after it was uploaded, amassing close to 30 million views in just 72 hours and earning over 2 million likes, along with thousands of comments praising his sincerity and courage.

In the video, Sharma greets viewers with humility and heart, introducing himself and openly admitting that he has never created a vlog before. “Mera naam Vinod Kumar Sharma hai. Main UP ka rehne wala hu. Mujhko vlog banana ni aata… par mai koshish kar raha hu,” he says in the clip, which roughly translates to, “My name is Vinod Kumar Sharma. I’m from Uttar Pradesh. I don’t know how to vlog, but I’m trying.”

His unfiltered approach, gentle demeanor, and willingness to step outside his comfort zone despite his age have struck a chord with social media users across generations. Many viewers commented that Sharma’s video reminded them of their own parents or grandparents, and messages of encouragement poured in, including supportive phrases like “Age is just a number, uncle,” and “Hum aapke saath hai” (We are with you).

The viral response has also translated into a swift rise in followers for Sharma — his Instagram account surged to more than 64,000 followers as users flocked to support and celebrate his journey. His story has attracted attention not just from everyday social media users but also from celebrities, with figures such as actor Anupam Kher and television personality Jay Bhanushali publicly praising his effort.

Commentators and social media analysts have noted that Sharma’s success highlights a broader cultural moment where authentic, relatable content often outshines highly produced clips. In an era dominated by curated and professionalized social media posts, his honest, straightforward style stood out and connected emotionally with a wide audience.

Many netizens — especially younger users — found his optimism and fearless attempt to embrace digital creativity at 70 inspiring, reflecting a cross‑generational appeal rarely seen in the fast‑moving world of online content. Some said his video proved that creativity and learning have no age limit, urging him to continue making more vlogs.

Sharma’s unexpected rise to internet fame — from a retiree trying something new to a viral sensation with millions of views — underlines how social media platforms can amplify voices and stories that defy age stereotypes and bring people together in shared appreciation.