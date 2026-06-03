An Indian man residing in Norway shared a viral video of an unattended flower shop that operates on a trust-based payment system after hours. The video has sparked a global online discussion about social trust, honesty, and civic duty, with many comparing this system to experiences in their own countries.

After posting a video of a flower store running on what seems to be a straightforward principle—trust—an Indian man residing in Norway has ignited an online discussion about civic duty and honesty. Aditya shared the video on Instagram, which depicts a flower shop after hours. The store was closed for the evening, but aisles of flowers and potted plants were still on display outside, open to anybody who happened to walk by. The fact that no one was present to watch over the flowers surprised a lot of people more than the blooms themselves.

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According to Aditya's explanation of the method, consumers who want to make purchases after the store closes may just choose what they want and pay using the information that is shown at the entry. “Let me tell you something about trust. How humans trust humans in Scandinavia,” he says in the video.

He notes that there are no staff members there and no obvious safeguards against someone stealing the flowers without paying as he stands outside the business late at night. “The shop is closed, but all their flowers are kept outside,” he says, adding that customers are trusted to complete the payment themselves. “They trust you to pick it up and pay for it.”

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How Did Netizens React?

The video with the title "Human trust in Norway" struck a chord with viewers and sparked a global conversation on trust-based systems.

Some users questioned if comparable models could function in nations where corporations are frequently more wary about theft and misuse, while others praised the degree of social trust that permits such relationships to exist.

"How can this be encouraged in places where trust has been lost?" enquired one viewer. Another noted that Sweden too engages in such tactics.

Many Indians on the internet have made analogies between the video and local happenings. A number of videos of flower pots and ornamental plants vanishing from public areas soon after being placed as part of beautification campaigns have appeared throughout the years. Discussions concerning civic duty and civic consciousness have frequently been rekindled by such situations.