Indian missions worldwide are part of the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative for 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026'. This global relay involves carrying the Indian National Flag ceremonially from east to west, symbolically travelling with the rising sun.

Suryapath Tiranga: A Global Relay

Indian missions across the globe are participating in the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative, carrying the Indian National Flag from one sunrise to the next as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026' celebrations.

'Suryapath Tiranga' is conceived as a symbolic global Tiranga relay under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026; the initiative follows the path of the rising sun. Beginning from the easternmost Indian Mission or Post witnessing sunrise, the National Flag is ceremonially hoisted in succession from east to west, symbolically travelling with daylight across the globe. The initiative highlights the participation of Indian Missions and the global Indian community in celebrating India's Independence.

The Relay's Path Across the Americas

Consulate General of India, New York, on Saturday (local time), handed over the 'Suryapath Tiranga' to the Indian Embassy in Colombia, which subsequently passed it to the High Commission of India in Ottawa. The relay then moved to the High Commission of India in Kingston, Jamaica, followed by the Embassy of India in Washington and the Embassy of India in Lima, Peru.

Passing the Baton on Social Media

In a post on X, India in New York said, "The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to @IndiaEmbBogota to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga." https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/2088611442182209736

The Indian mission in Colombia similarly posted, "The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to @HCI_Ottawa to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga." https://x.com/IndiaEmbBogota/status/2088615284433137818

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, then handed over the relay to Kingston, saying, "The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to @hcikingston to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga." https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/2088620643860246568

The High Commission in Jamaica continued the relay to the Embassy of India in the US, while the US mission passed it to the Embassy of India in Lima, Peru. https://x.com/hcikingston/status/2088622855642612039 https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/2088626801895477695

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Initiative

The missions have called for the tricolour to be carried "from one sunrise to the next" and urged Indians to spread the fervour of 'Har GharTiranga'.

Earlier on August 9, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 initiative, which will continue until August 17. (ANI)