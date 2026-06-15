Former Australian PM Scott Morrison warns the US-Iran peace deal could collapse due to Tehran's 'volatile nature,' despite US President Donald Trump announcing the historic breakthrough to end military operations and lift maritime blockades in the region.

Scott Morrison Warns on Deal's Durability

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has raised serious concerns regarding the durability of the newly finalised peace deal between the United States and Iran, warning that the agreement carries an inherent risk of collapse due to the volatile nature of the Tehran administration. The warning comes directly after US President Donald Trump announced the historic breakthrough to permanently terminate military operations and lift maritime blockades in the Middle East.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, the former Australian Prime Minister weighed in on the sustainability of the diplomatic breakthrough and the high stakes involved. When asked what happens if the US-Iran ceasefire deal collapses, Morrison stated, "I think it's obviously a risk that this could collapse over the term of this arrangement based on history and based on the fact that you can never trust the Iranians to honour any promise they ever give."

The former leader further characterised the ideological framework governing Tehran, drawing a sharp distinction between Western economic models and the Iranian state. "They're an apocalyptic regime that is not driven by the same rational considerations that freedom-loving open market economies are. The United States has done well to bring them to this point, but holding them at that point, I think, will continue to be a challenge. But I'm optimistic that the President will be able to achieve that," Morrison added during his exclusive conversation with ANI.

Despite highlighting these long-term structural risks, the former Prime Minister acknowledged the immediate significance of halting the conflict that has disrupted global stability. On the US and Iran reaching a deal to end the war, Morrison remarked, "I welcome it, and it is very positive. We need to be aware that this will take some time to work through."

Trump Declares Historic Deal with Iran

The strategic warnings from Sydney come in the immediate wake of US President Donald Trump announcing the finalisation of the diplomatic agreement with Iran, declaring the lifting of the American naval blockade and the immediate reopening of a vital maritime trade route. This major geopolitical development unfolded just hours ahead of a scheduled UFC event at the White House, which was organised to mark the US President's 80th birthday.

The historic announcement originally came through an official social media post in which Trump declared that "the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete". In a detailed post on his platform Truth Social, the US President confirmed the cessation of the maritime restrictions. "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote. Cheering the anticipated revival of global shipping and energy exports, he added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Moments before the official declaration emerged from Washington, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif broke the news of the breakthrough development, claiming that an agreement between the "United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED". Despite the Pakistani Prime Minister's announcement, neither Washington nor Tehran initially shared the specific operational details of the proposed pact or confirmed the venue of the signing ceremony. "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland," the Pakistani PM stated shortly before Trump's confirmation.

Tehran Adopts Guarded Posture

Meanwhile, Tehran has adopted a significantly more guarded posture regarding the breakthrough, with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi refraining from mirroring the US President's definitive rhetoric. He indicated that discussions aimed at a comprehensive framework would stretch over the next 60 days, noting that the primary focus of these upcoming negotiations would centre on the rollback of economic sanctions.

However, the Iranian diplomat confirmed that Tehran's commitments under the fresh understanding with Washington are set to take effect this coming Friday. According to remarks carried by the Tasnim news agency, Gharibabadi stated that Iran will only advance to the subsequent phase of talks once its frozen financial assets are unblocked, the US-led naval restrictions are dismantled, and the hostilities are officially declared over.

The Deputy Foreign Minister further claimed that Iran had successfully integrated all its "important positions" into the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU), adding that the text would be made public following an official ceremony slated for Friday. Taking a highly sceptical tone towards Washington that mirrors the caution expressed by Morrison, Gharibabadi remarked, "This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy." He concluded, "We will monitor the implementation of US commitments." (ANI)