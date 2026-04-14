A software developer in Delhi NCR is contemplating leaving his MNC job after receiving a paltry ₹9 pay increase in one year and no hike in the next. In a viral Reddit post, the techie detailed working "like a slave," being bound by a 2-year service agreement, and facing a 6-month notice period, all while feeling underpaid and exploited.

A software developer in Delhi NCR is considering leaving the firm due to a pay increase of only ₹9 in 2025 and no increment this year. In a Reddit post titled 'I so done with this company and colleagues', the techie stated that he has been working "like a slave" even on weekends, but still feels "stuck" at work.

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The engineer stated that he began working as an intern at a "renowned MNC" in May 2024 before being promoted to full-time status. He stated that his beginning salary was ₹4.25 lakh per year, with lesser take-home income than projected. He added that he accepted the offer because the job market was down when he graduated.

The techie said that the employment came with a 2-year service commitment, requiring him to pay ₹1.5 lakh if he wanted to quit early. Furthermore, he stated that employees are compelled to serve a 6-month notice period, severely limiting leave choices.

Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company.

The engineer also stated that his job has been intense, requiring both office tasks and travels to customer locations for compliance work. "I have been working like a slave going both office and visiting the client side for compliance," he stated. "My travel expenditures are not reimbursed.And when I go to the main campus, a large sum in the thousands is deducted as a shuttle travel fee," he continued.

He stated that he frequently works on weekends, although he receives compensating time off. However, he believes the total salary and treatment do not reflect the work necessary.

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"I've been working on the same wage for two years, and they moved up my grade because I sought to leave the project. My difficulty is that I can't compromise on the job I do even if I'm not being treated well at work, whether it's due to money, conduct, or other issues," he added.

"I feel like I'm locked in a hole that everyone is taking advantage of; I'm underpaid, unable to save money, and live a life based on compromise. I really want to get out of this," he added.

In India, the IT sector is experiencing slower salary growth due to automation, cost optimisation, and hiring slowdowns. In contrast, sectors like e-commerce and financial services are expected to lead salary growth, with hikes of 10.5% and 10.3%, respectively.