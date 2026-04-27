Japanese underground idol Hari Matsumoto has caused massive online outrage by offering fans a paid "armpit-sniffing" service during meet-and-greets. This controversial perk, captured in viral videos, has sparked a strong public outcry and a debate about the boundaries within Japan's underground idol industry and its extreme fan culture.

A Japanese underground idol has sparked massive online outrage after introducing a highly unusual paid perk for fans, the chance to smell her armpits during post-performance meet-and-greet sessions. Following her live performances in small venues like live houses and theatres, Hari Matsumoto, a bubbly underground idol from Wakayama on Japan's Honshu island with over 400,000 social media followers, replaced customary interactions like handshakes and hugs with "armpit-sniffing" services, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

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The controversy exploded when videos and photos from these sessions went viral. In one widely circulated clip, an older male fan is seen mimicking a puppy excitedly raising his fists before leaning in to sniff Matsumoto’s armpits with her consent. She then holds him in a comforting gesture. Another fan posted a photo with the caption, “I really like your scent. The reason I was born was to meet Hari. I love you."

How Did Social Media React?

On social media, the videos caused a strong outcry. The approach was called "disgusting" by several users. "It is better to think of it as low-priced adult entertainment rather than idols," one commenter said. "I feel sad for Matsumoto," said another user, expressing regret while noting out that the underground idol industry frequently condones actions that would be unethical in other professions, such selling body fragrances or disclosing private lives.

The reason behind Matsumoto's introduction of the armpit-sniffing benefit has not been made public. The internet is split on the incident. The bulk of responses have been overwhelmingly unfavourable, with many questioning the boundaries in the underground idol community, even if some hardcore fans defend it as consensual engagement.

This latest controversy has once again thrown light on the intense and sometimes extreme fan culture surrounding Japan’s underground idols, where artists often push unconventional limits to stand out and maintain loyal followings in smaller venues.