Kirklin Mack is suddenly trending across social media after posting a bold video on April 3, 2026. The video, titled “I Convinced a Stranger to Rob a Bank,” crossed 9.4 million views within just a few days.

At first, the idea sounded risky and even shocking. But the real twist is that nothing in the video was real, even though it looked completely real. This mix of drama and surprise quickly caught people’s attention online.

How the fake bank heist was planned

The video shows Mack convincing his old school friend, Adam Raby, to take part in what appeared to be a real bank robbery.

However, the entire setup was carefully planned. The 'robbery' was fake and included actors, staged FBI agents, and even a planned police chase and arrest. The town was also controlled to make everything look real.

Adam was told that cameras were filming, but he did not know the full plan. He spent around six weeks inside this setup and only learned the truth at the very end. Viewers were surprised by how real everything looked.