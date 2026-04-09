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Who Is Kirklin Mack? The YouTuber Who Tricked His Friend To 'Rob A Bank', Now Being Called The Next MrBeast
YouTuber Kirklin Mack has gone viral after his staged bank robbery video crossed 9.4 million views in days. The video, featuring his friend Adam Raby, looked real but was fully planned with actors and fake scenes.
YouTuber Kirklin Mack's fake bank robbery video takes over the internet
Kirklin Mack is suddenly trending across social media after posting a bold video on April 3, 2026. The video, titled “I Convinced a Stranger to Rob a Bank,” crossed 9.4 million views within just a few days.
At first, the idea sounded risky and even shocking. But the real twist is that nothing in the video was real, even though it looked completely real. This mix of drama and surprise quickly caught people’s attention online.
How the fake bank heist was planned
The video shows Mack convincing his old school friend, Adam Raby, to take part in what appeared to be a real bank robbery.
However, the entire setup was carefully planned. The 'robbery' was fake and included actors, staged FBI agents, and even a planned police chase and arrest. The town was also controlled to make everything look real.
Adam was told that cameras were filming, but he did not know the full plan. He spent around six weeks inside this setup and only learned the truth at the very end. Viewers were surprised by how real everything looked.
Mixed reactions from viewers
The video quickly went viral, but it also sparked debate. Some viewers praised the creativity and scale of the idea.
Others raised concerns about trust and how far such content should go.
One user commented, “This dude will have major trust issues,” referring to Adam’s experience. Despite the criticism, the video continued to gain views and attention.
Mack’s growing popularity online
Kirklin Mack is not a daily uploader, but he is not new to YouTube either. He has around 727,000 subscribers, and most of his long videos reach millions of views.
His earlier videos, like “I Survived a Plane Crash” and “I Survived 100 Hours Controlled by AI,” follow a similar style. They focus on big ideas, strong storytelling and high production quality.
His reach is not limited to YouTube. On Instagram, he has over 306,000 followers. One of his reels, posted on September 17, 2024, crossed 47 million views, showing his wide appeal across platforms.
Link to Beast Games and MrBeast
Mack also works behind the scenes with American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson on the Beast Games. He is involved as a co-creator, co-host and editor.
Because of this, many fans believe he understands how to create large-scale content. His experience is now visible in his own videos.
Fans compare him to MrBeast
After the video went viral, many people began comparing Mack to Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. Donaldson is famous for his big-budget challenges and creative ideas.
An X user named @Matt_YT said Mack could be the “next MrBeast if he keeps this up.” This shows how strongly viewers feel about his potential.
This video is a masterclass in ideation and storytelling
Mack might be the next MrBeast if he keeps this up
Will get to 100M+ views for sure pic.twitter.com/1IJXgkQMGa
— Matt (@Matt_YT) April 6, 2026
MrBeast, you have officially been replaced 😭✌️ pic.twitter.com/1VNU3GZPkN
— Jiz (@Jiz) April 7, 2026
About MrBeast
Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is one of the world’s biggest YouTubers, famous for high-budget challenge videos, giveaways and charity work. He runs multiple channels with millions of subscribers and created large projects like Beast Games.
His style focuses on big ideas and real rewards.
He has reshaped online content by focusing on big ideas, high production and real rewards, influencing a new generation of creators and setting trends in digital entertainment.
His bold, story-driven style has influenced creators like Kirklin Mack, whose viral videos are now drawing comparisons for their scale and production quality.
The comparisons are based on similar traits, including bold concepts, high risk ideas and strong storytelling.
Big moment in MrBeast’s world too
At the same time, another major event happened in the MrBeast community. A $1 million challenge ended with streamer YourRAGE winning after beating 49 other creators.
Twitch streamer YourRAGE just won $1 million in MrBeast's streamer challenge and immediately went live on his own channel.
YourRAGE currently has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch to give away $1 million to his viewers, and this is what his chat looks like:pic.twitter.com/v8Eq4a5SxO
— Pubity (@pubity) April 5, 2026
Agent and StableRonaldo claim YourRAGE is making over $350,000 per hour in Twitch sub revenue during his live stream where he's gaining 10s of thousands of subscribers after winning MrBeast's $1M challenge 😳🔥pic.twitter.com/C0vDYypz0E
— yoxic (@yoxics) April 5, 2026
This type of content is what made MrBeast popular. Now, fans see similar signs in Mack’s work and believe he could follow a similar path.
Kirklin Mack’s latest video has clearly pushed him into the spotlight. With strong views, growing followers and industry experience, he is gaining serious attention.
While some questions remain about the limits of such content, one thing is clear, Mack’s style is getting people talking, and his future on YouTube looks promising.
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