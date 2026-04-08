The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has remained unknown since Bitcoin was created.

The name first appeared in 2008, when the white paper was released. In 2009, Satoshi mined the first Bitcoin, known as the Genesis Block.

Between 2009 and 2010, Satoshi was active online, working with other developers and improving the system.

Then, in 2011, Satoshi suddenly disappeared and stopped all communication.

Adam Back is the 13th Satoshi Nakamoto I can remember. Here's the full list:



13. Adam Back - NYT investigation, denied 6 times (2026)

12. Peter Todd - HBO documentary, called it "absurd" (2024)

11. Craig Wright - Wired/Gizmodo, UK court ruled him a fraud (2015)

10. Paul Le Roux… https://t.co/C39aP1XZ3V — Vadim (AI, ⋈) (@zacodil) April 8, 2026

New York Times has published an article claiming Adam Black is Satoshi Nakamoto



He denies it but I suspect he was involved in one way or another



What’s more important though is that he belongs to the Epstein circle and was on the island



Epstein was an early Bitcoin investor https://t.co/eh3gzPEl6Ipic.twitter.com/afgmea58zi — Ismailoğlu Pasha (@IsmailogluF) April 8, 2026

Since then, there has been complete silence and lots of speculations about 'who is Satoshi Nakamoto'.

Reasons why Adam Back is NOT Satoshi Nakamoto:



- exchanged emails directly with Satoshi between 2008–2009



- responded like an external developer



- admitted “I haven’t read the whitepaper yet”



- Satoshi launched Bitcoin in January 2009



- Back only engaged with it later



-… https://t.co/O0aeV22XOmpic.twitter.com/rg1ZYqsdhT — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinum_) April 8, 2026

Many theories, no proof

Over the years, many people have been named as possible candidates for Satoshi Nakamoto.

These include computer scientists, business leaders, and even unusual personalities. Some documentaries and films have also tried to solve the mystery.

For example, a film called “Killing Satoshi” explored different theories about the creator’s identity.

Another documentary, “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery”, suggested that Peter Todd could be Satoshi.

However, none of these claims have been confirmed.

Even tech figure John McAfee had earlier suggested that Adam Back might be Satoshi, adding to the speculation.

Why proof is difficult

Experts say that proving Satoshi’s identity is extremely hard.

The only clear way would be if the person controls the original Bitcoin wallet created by Satoshi.

These coins are believed to be worth billions of pounds. However, the wallet has not been used since 2011.

This silence has made it even harder to confirm any claims.